Friday, October 15, 2021
They found a doppelganger for Dwayne Johnson in Alabama

By Arjun Sethi
Watch The Rock do a duet with his mother 2:19

(CNN) – An Alabama police officer is going viral for his striking resemblance to the “The Jungle Cruise” star. So much so that when the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of Patrol Lt. Eric Fields on Facebook, the responses multiplied.

“It’s great that the Rock looks like the real hero, Lieutenant Fields!” Wrote one person.

“Can you come by my house, do I need to confirm that it also looks like the Rock?” One woman commented.




“It sure looks like it, can you smell what the Rock is cooking?” Wrote another.

The Facebook post resulted in a video on TikTok that currently has 1.6 million views.

“That’s Dwayne ‘cop’ Johnson,” commented one TikTok user.

According to Alabama news outlet AL.com, Lt. Fields has worked with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office for 17 years in various capacities.

“They called me the illegitimate son of The Rock and Vin Diesel,” Fields told AL.com. “I go along with them. It’s funny. It’s a compliment. It could be worse people, I guess.”


Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
