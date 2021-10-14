Friday, October 15, 2021
HomeCelebrityThe romantic wedding of Grace Gummer, daughter of Meryl Streep, and Mark...
Celebrity

The romantic wedding of Grace Gummer, daughter of Meryl Streep, and Mark Ronson

By Hasan Sheikh
0
49




Ronson himself has shared on his Instagram the first photo with his wife, accompanied by this romantic message. “To my true love … unexpectedly you made 45 the best year of my life without a doubt. And I’m sure it will take me another 45 years to become a man worthy of your love. from these birthdays by your side until my last day. And beyond. Forever yours (and yes, we are married) “.

The bride wore a light dress with a cape and a V-neckline, and Mark wore a navy blue suit, white tie, and two-tone shoes. The guest list was reduced compared to what was expected due to the Covid and the link was outdoors. The newlyweds have received countless messages of affection from Lady Gaga, Rita Wilson, Zac Posen, Sam Smith or Margherita Missoni.

This is the second marriage for both of us. Grace filed for divorce from the musician and actor from NomadlandTay strathairn in April 2020, just six months after their wedding. Ronson was married to the French actress Josphine de La Baume from 2011 to 2018, and previously engaged to Rashida Jones (in 2003).




Grace Grace has participated in films such as Smash, American Horror Story, Mr. Robot and A Teacher; The groom, in his work as a producer, won an Oscar in the category of Best Original Song for Shallow, from the movie A star has been born starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga; in addition to several Grammy Awards (for the album Back to Black, by Amy Winehouse, or themes like Locked Out of Heaven and Uptown funk from Bruno Mars, or Electricity, from Dua Lipa).


Previous articleFortnite: Freaky Flights: Master Navigator, how to play the MTL and complete Cosmic Summer missions
Next articleJohnny Depp fans celebrate Dior for new ad starring actor
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv