The Mars. This is how he looks young from the viral video; triumphs in OnlyFans | PHOTOS

It’s been four years since Marcela Aguirre, better known as The Mars, made popular on the internet after announcing that his decision to drop out of high school and criticizing Mexico’s educational system, which he called “retrograde”. It was in 2017 that the influencer -who was 16 years old at the time- shared a video through Facebook in which she assured that “society has put it into our heads” that we must “have a certain degree of education.”

After his viral video, The Mars He continued to generate a stir on social networks by starring in various viral challenges and commenting on issues related to politics, which caused him countless criticisms. Currently, the youtuber is 20 years old; his life has taken a 360 degree turn and You won’t be able to believe how it’s changed

Despite his decision to drop out of school and declare that he was “up to the mother of the educational system”, the truth is that The Mars yes he finished high school. He took the Ceneval Exam – a education accreditation modality, specially designed for adults-, applied and got their certificate.

This is what ‘La Mars’ looks like today

At the end of September 2020, the inflencer again gave something to talk about by sharing on her social networks that she had opted for a healthier life and fitness. He even published a photograph of his physical transformation after choosing a lifestyle focused on him. exercise and the balanced diet.









“In 2017 I moved for the first time away from my family’s house, to live alone in CdMx when I was just 16 years old. I was so focused on making content and understanding how the internet world works after going viral, that I literally he forgot he had to eat, “he said.

Since then The Mars shares his exercise routines and photographs in which he appears practicing a sport. This year he joined the celebrities and influencers that triumph in OnlyFans, such has been her success that the young woman has had the opportunity to travel the world and get to know some of the most visited sites in Europe.

Millionaire? ‘La Mars’ and its triumph in OnlyFans

After visiting countries such as Turkey, Italy, Nicaragua and France, the influencer returned home and continued to carry out new projects to feed her account of OnlyFans.

In addition, The Mars He shared a video on YouTube in which he decided to talk about his experience on that platform and clarify the income he receives from his adult content. He also provided tips for all those looking to venture into OnlyFans.

“Many have asked me: ‘What do you do with your life? You live from OnlyFans, but what is your day to day’. It seems like it’s a job and you only work 20 minutes a day and that’s it, it’s over and you smile at the life, which can be the case, but specifically today is a very important day because we are going to do a photo shoot, “he mentions in a video in which he shows what his work is like on the platform.

