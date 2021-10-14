The love that kept Valentino Lanús from acting

After its release in ‘First love at 1000 x hour‘at the end of the year 2000, Valentino Lanús became the most popular kid on the screen, even outshining Kuno becker, who along with Anahí was ostensibly the protagonist of the soap opera. But Valentino’s charisma (and also that of Sebastian Rulli, who also made his debut in that telenovela) ended up conquering viewers and this led him to be, for more than a decade, one of the leading men most in demand by producers.

Born in Mexico City on May 3, 1975, Valentino (stage name Luis Alberto López) has three sisters and began his career as a model, before joining the CEA student body; It was there that Carla Estrada discovered him, giving him a small role in a chapter of ‘María Isabel’, and later, Pedro Damián took him to the ranks of his telenovela and thanks to his ease, charisma and sympathy, he won over the public by having his ‘breakout’ on the show, in which he was paired with Anna Layevska.

At that time, Valentino became very popular and appeared in numerous productions such as ‘Las tontas no go al cielo’, ‘Amor Bravío’, ‘Alborada’ and ‘Inocente de ti’, in addition to constantly appearing in various publications thanks to his relationships with high profile with actresses such as Maki Moguilevsky (several years before she was Juan Soler’s girlfriend and then wife), Jacqueline Bracamontes -with whom she lasted for several years and was even said to have been about to marry, before their separation in 2005- , Ariadne Díaz (with whom she starred in ‘Full of love’), and even, before she was famous (or infamous, as you see it), with the American Amber Heard, the now controversial ex-wife of Johnny Depp.

However, his life would have a drastic and unexpected turn, and in 2017 after acting in the new version of ‘Nada personal’, with Margarita Muñoz and Matías Novoa on TV Azteca, Lanús decided to leave the world of acting and dedicate himself to full to two things: one of his greatest wishes and to start a totally different life in an unexpected role.

The first thing is that he has dedicated himself to living a much more spiritual life focused on nature, where he has developed a deep love for yoga, for animals and recently gave an interview to the magazine Caras de México where he told the transcendental turn that It gave him his way of life and the entire process he is going through to become a spiritual guide. “[Estoy en] an intense and fantastic stage: fatherhood. Conscious formation of a family is a great adventure and has required my undivided attention.

And he added: “Every day is a new experience and an opportunity to discover, reinvent and enjoy. This is the most important priority in my life, without neglecting the dedication to my evolutionary practices of yoga, and now martial arts as part of my physical development and learning new techniques to share with other people. “

The other big reason to get away from the cameras is that he became a new dad and didn’t want to miss out on the experience of watching his baby, a beautiful girl named Maria Magdalena, grow up.

In November 2015, Valentino reported that he was about to be a father, while preparing his appearance in ‘Nada personal’, this remake of the telenovela starring Ana Colchero and José Ángel Llamas, the last television project in which he worked until the date (and he doesn’t seem to have an interest in picking it up, either).

His first-born daughter was born on February 22, 2016, and it was a great joy for the actor, who had declared three months before, that he already knew that he would soon have a girl because he had dreamed of her and since María, his current partner (of whom very little is known since she is extremely secretive), and he knew that they would become parents prepared for the most special moment of their lives.

After his release in ‘Primer amor a 1000 x hora’ at the end of 2000, Valentino Lanús became the most popular boy on the screen, even overshadowing Kuno Becker, who along with Anahí was ostensibly the protagonist of the telenovela. But the charisma of Valentino (and also that of Sebastián Rulli, who also made his debut in that telenovela) ended up conquering viewers and this led him to be, for more than a decade, one of the leading men most in demand by the producers.









Born in Mexico City on May 3, 1975, Valentino (stage name Luis Alberto López) has three sisters and began his career as a model, before joining the CEA student body; It was there that Carla Estrada discovered him, giving him a small role in a chapter of ‘María Isabel’, and later, Pedro Damián took him to the ranks of his telenovela and thanks to his ease, charisma and sympathy, he won over the public by having his ‘breakout’ on the show, in which he was paired with Anna Layevska.

At that time, Valentino became very popular and appeared in numerous productions such as ‘Las tontas no go al cielo’, ‘Amor Bravío’, ‘Alborada’ and ‘Inocente de ti’, in addition to constantly appearing in various publications thanks to his relationships with high profile with actresses such as Maki Moguilevsky (several years before she was Juan Soler’s girlfriend and then wife), Jacqueline Bracamontes -with whom she lasted for several years and was even said to have been about to marry, before their separation in 2005- , Ariadne Díaz (with whom she starred in ‘Full of love’), and even, before she was famous (or infamous, as you see it), with the American Amber Heard, the now controversial ex-wife of Johnny Depp.

However, his life would have a drastic and unexpected turn, and in 2017 after acting in the new version of ‘Nada personal’, with Margarita Muñoz and Matías Novoa on TV Azteca, Lanús decided to leave the world of acting and dedicate himself to full to two things: one of his greatest wishes and to start a totally different life in an unexpected role.

The first thing is that he has dedicated himself to living a much more spiritual life focused on nature, where he has developed a deep love for yoga, for animals and recently gave an interview to the magazine Caras de México where he told the transcendental turn that It gave him his way of life and the entire process he is going through to become a spiritual guide. “[Estoy en] an intense and fantastic stage: fatherhood. Conscious formation of a family is a great adventure and has required my undivided attention.

And he added: “Every day is a new experience and an opportunity to discover, reinvent and enjoy. This is the most important priority in my life, without neglecting the dedication to my evolutionary practices of yoga, and now martial arts as part of my physical development and learning new techniques to share with other people. “

The other big reason to get away from the cameras is that he became a new dad and didn’t want to miss out on the experience of watching his baby, a beautiful girl named Maria Magdalena, grow up.

In November 2015, Valentino reported that he was about to be a father, while preparing his appearance in ‘Nada personal’, this remake of the telenovela starring Ana Colchero and José Ángel Llamas, the last television project in which he worked until the date (and he doesn’t seem to have an interest in picking it up, either).

His first-born daughter was born on February 22, 2016, and it was a great joy for the actor, who had declared three months before, that he already knew that he would soon have a girl because he had dreamed of her and since María, his current partner (of whom very little is known since she is extremely secretive), and he knew that they would become parents prepared for the most special moment of their lives.

Thus, since then and until now, Valentino has kept busy with his own spiritual branding that he shares through the social networks he leads, and spends as much time as possible with his little girl, who is definitely the most important person there is. In your world. And about going back to being a soap opera hunk? It seems that this ship has already sailed and Valentino is not worried that it will not return, since he has found another way to express himself and share his life with others.