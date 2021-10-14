The installation of the second phase of the Gran Vía ramps will start after the end of Christmas in Vigo

Vigo starts the countdown to extend the Gran Vía tapes. The second phase of the action will cover the confluences of the boulevard from Venezuela to Nicaragua. Abel Caballero announced at the press conference held this afternoon in Praza do Rei that The works will start just when the Vigo Christmas ends, approximately the week of January 10. The olívico alderman pointed out that the work could begin imminently, but from the City Council they prefer to wait for the conclusion of the Lepanto tunnel to “avoid collapsing the city” and affect the establishments in the area in a period as marked as the celebration of Christmas in Vigo, an event that, according to the municipal leader, will bring to the Galician city “millions of people” .

The second phase of the Gran Vía tapes involves the installation of two mechanical ramps in a section of 150 meters. One will go from Venezuela to Bolivia and another from Bolivia to Nicaragua. The format will be similar to those already in operation between María Berdiales and Venezuela, with metal and glass profiles and “a new botanical garden” which will be made up of 155 units of new trees and 900 units of shrubs and plants, as Caballero claimed in mid-August, when the tender for this action took place, with a budget of more than four million euros (4,234,892 ).









The new Gran Vía belts plan to transport 7,300 people per hour. Among the main singularities is the installation of a interactive floor that reproduces sounds when you step on it emulating the movie “Big” starring a young Tom Hanks. Another novelty will be the location of a Fish, which will be in the section between Nicaragua and Bolivia streets. In this sector, the pavement to be installed will generate electricity as people walk.

Other actions to be carried out in the area will be the renovation of the sanitation, supply and rainwater network, a new underground network of lighting and traffic lights services, new pavements, granite sidewalks, traffic light network, signaling and provision of technological innovation.