The former manager of an old Kim Kardashian partner said he has another sex video of the businesswoman

Kim Kardashian is threatened with another sex video (EFE)

Before she became a celebrity and successful businesswoman, Kim kardashian She was known primarily for being Paris Hilton’s assistant and party partner. However, overnight she became famous in her own right after a sex video hers that she had recorded in 2002 with her then boyfriend, Ray J.

The recording was leaked in 2007 and became the most watched porn video in history. It was bought by the adult film production company Vivid entertainment for a million dollars. The footage was filmed in October 2002 while Kim and Ray J. were on vacation in Mexico.

14 years after those events, the former manager of rapper Ray J, Wack 100, claims to have a “second part” with unpublished and more compromising images of the famous one.

In 2007, Kim Kardashian starred in a scandal after a sex video was made public in which she appeared with her then-boyfriend, Ray J. (Photo: WireImage)

A few days ago, the former manager of rapper Ray J, Wack 100, claimed that he owned another sexual recording starring the couple even more explicit than the only one known to date, although he did not plan to go public out of respect for Kardashian. However, he acknowledged that he would be willing to hand it over to Kanye West, who was the businesswoman’s husband for six years.









Wack assured that he would give the unreleased recording to the American rapper and would not charge him since he has four children with Kim. “I would never give it to anyone but Kanye. She is the mother of her children”He commented while speaking on the podcast“ The Bootleg Kev ”.

Kardashian’s lawyer has stated that it is impossible for Wack to have such material in his possession because there is no other intimate video of his client. “The claim that there is an unreleased sex tape is false. It is unfortunate that people make these statements to try to get their 15 minutes of fame”He declared.

Kardashian made a strong revelation about her famous sex tape in 2018 on an episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” The reality star admitted during a conversation with Scott Disick and Kendall Jenner that she was high when she was filmed having sex with her ex-boyfriend, Ray J. The XXX material catapulted her to international fame.

“You were fun, right? You were wild at one time, right?Disick asked Kim about her rebellious days.

When I got married I was high on ecstasy”Kim confessed in reference to her short and unsuccessful marriage to producer Damon Thomas. “The first time I used ecstasy I got married, took it again and recorded a video having sex. Something bad always happened”.

In an interview with Oprah in 2012, Kim had said that she felt “humiliated” after the publication of the sex tape. However, he later changed his perspective. “I am aware that this was my presentation to the world, recognized the businesswoman. “It was because of something negative so I had to work 10 times harder for people to know me as I really am”.

