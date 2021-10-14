‘The Batman’ confirms the arrival of a new trailer very soon

It seems incredible that a year has already passed since Warner Bros Pictures publicase (pleasantly surprising) the first trailer of The batman, the completely different dark knight that promises a dark Robert Pattinson, in this new review directed by Matt Reeves. The movie is scheduled to premiere on March 4, after various delays due to the pandemic, is still in the post-production phase.

“It’s not just a signal; it’s a warning. ” ❤️ this Tweet for reminders before and when #TheBatman is released. pic.twitter.com/ouos1t3PZ4 – The Batman (@TheBatman) October 14, 2021

Today in the official account of The batman On twitter, shared a teaser in which the Bat-signal is referenced and in the background, Pattinson’s voice is heard saying: “It is not just a sign, it is a warning”. The phrase is reminiscent of the other well-known response that the batman gives to a bully in the first teaser. “Who are you?” – “I am revenge”, an irate Pattinson replies. In this way, the new reboot Reeves is unchecked of adaptations like Nolan’s, in which we all know what Christian Bale would have answered if he had received such a question (“I’m Batman”). Thus, in the same way, the iconic signal projected in the black sky of Gotham is no longer uniquely a symbol for the vigilante, but it is an advert for all those who dare to commit a crime in their city.









The little clip also shows something really relevant, and that is on October 16 (this saturday) leaves the new trailer of The batman. The production account asked fans if they wanted to be informed of the release date of the new film, a comment that could suggest an advance on the premiere date that we know.

An hour later, the director Matt reeves published in his personal account of the same social network, a new image taken from the new trailer and a text that indicated the desire that the director has for the DC Fandome to arrive: “Good morning from Gotham City … I can’t wait to show you more at #DCFanDome this Saturday … # TheBatman #trailerShot.”

The batman It will also have a cast full of familiar faces: Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, Zoë Kravitz, Colin Farrel and Paul Dano, among many others.