The back of the September Hearthstone letter revealed – GameNews

Throughout the month, players have patiently watched the cards of From Hearthstone next expansion, United in Stormwind, have been revealed. But now, players can take a look at a delicious new card back that will arrive during the second month of United in Stormwind Life expectancy.

Blizzard has revealed the Hearthstone Classified reward for the month of September. The back of this card, appropriately titled “Ramen,” appears to show a delicious side of the popular Asian dish. Unlike the store-bought ramen that many college students consume to avoid starvation, the back of the card shows an actual bowl of ramen that can be found in a fancy restaurant.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment









The back of Ramen’s card can be viewed in-game if you want to see his torrid VFX in real time. Go to the “My Collection” tab and then click on “Card Back”. There, you will find a large number of gray card backs that are unreachable. Although the back of the card is grayed out, you can still click on it to see the full game image.

To get the back of the Ramen card, you will need to win five ranked games during the month of September. Given that From Hearthstone United in Stormwind The expansion launches on August 3, when September rolls around, players should have a decent idea of ​​which decks can be considered meta.

For this reason, you should have no trouble fighting your way to victory by the minimum of five games. Although September may seem like a long wait, you must imagine that it is worth it for such a delicious bowl of ramen.

You can take a look United in Stormwind when activated on August 3. You can get the back of your Ramen card starting September 1.