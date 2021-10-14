‘That’ 90s Show ‘, the spin-off of’ That ’70s Show’

Perhaps many remember and have enjoyed the moment when it sounded “In the street”, an original song by the group Big star, interpreted by Cheap Trick. On the television screen, positions were alternated inside the cart. Eric Forman (Topher Grace), who played the lead, and his friends: the clumsy, Michael Kelso (Ashton Kutcher), the cunning and rebellious, Steven Hyde (Danny Masterson), the stranger, Fez (Wilmer Valderrama), the beautiful and popular, Jackie Burkhart (Mila Kunis) and the sensible one, Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon). Also, in the car, his mother went out Kitty forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her father Red Forman (Kurtwood Smith), a Vietnam War veteran, and his neighbor and Donna’s father, Bob pinciotti (Don Stark).

That’s how it started That ’70s Show, a series, comedy, which aired between August 1998 and May 2006 on the US network FOX, in which recounted the life of a group of teenagers in the 70’s. Their music, their clothes, their problems as inhabitants of a fictional town called Point place, in Wisconsin, which was quite conservative in several respects for the convulsed years of liberation and rebellion that were lived.

Created by Marcos Brazill, Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner, who were also behind 3rd Rock from the Sun and Wayne’s worldIt was one of the most watched series in its time among young people between 15 and 20 years old and even adults.









It turns out that Netflix gave the green light for the development of a spin-off of That ’70s Show. According to the online magazine Deadline, this new production, which will be named That ’90s Show, will be set in 1995 and will focus on Eric and Donna’s daughter, who will visit her grandparents from Point place, where you will meet a new generation of young people. We can remember, as data, that already the Simpson had in 2008 an episode with this name, in which Homer and Marge recall one of the darkest points of their relationship, when he became a grunge musician and she was attending Springfield University where she falls in love with a history professor.

Returning to the new production, this will feature the return of Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red Forman and Kitty Forman, who will follow in their granddaughter’s footsteps. While it changes the clothes, the aesthetics and the music, the sex, the drugs and the rock ‘n roll in the head of the youth remains. It is not yet confirmed if there will be other members of the original series.

This work is written and produced by Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner, along with their daughter, Lindsey turner. That ’90s Show does not have a premiere date yet, but its first season will have 10 episodes..