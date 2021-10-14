Sylvester Stallone: ​​when he was arrested for transporting ‘illegal goods’ in Australia | Hollywood actors | Celebs | FAME

The American star best known for his appearances in “Rambo“And” Rocky “, Sylvester Stallone, has a controversial past that few know. Since his debut on the screens, some chapters of his life have been uncovered, causing great surprise among his millions of followers. One of those scandals took place in 2007, when he was arrested for transporting illegal products.

The actor was trusting and headed for Australia without imagining that the authorities would make an exhaustive review of their suitcases, where after a few long minutes of inspection they found a large number of drugs that are prohibited in the oceanic country.

For having broken the law, Stallone he is obliged to declare the crime he committed in court. Next, find out what was the illicit substance that entered Australia and how much is the fine that you will have to pay to avoid falling into more problems.

For having broken the law, Stallone is forced to declare in court the crime he committed (Photo: Sylvester Stallone / Instagram)

ILLEGAL SUBSTANCES

The protagonist of “Rocky” pleaded guilty to charges that indicted them for illegally introducing growth hormones into Australia, claiming that it was a terrible mistake of which he was not aware that he was not complying.

“A strange and really unfortunate incident occurred when I entered your country. I made a terrible mistake, not because I tried to deceive anyone, but because I did not know its laws “, manifested Sylvester in a letter addressed to the court that was released to the newspaper ‘The Sydney Morning Herald’.

The protagonist of “Rocky” pleaded guilty to the charges (Photo: IMDB)

WHAT DID YOU USE HORMONES FOR?

On the occasion of presenting the last film in the saga “Rocky”, the actor visited the country, not imagining that Australia’s regulations were more stringent than those of USA. In complete ignorance, the artist took with him the hormones that he would consume in the coming months, which were prescribed by a doctor and consisted of growth hormones and testosterone that he used for an ailment that he did not specify.

“It was never my intention to violate the laws and I realize that I should have been adequately informed of your customs regulations. Under medical supervision, I continue to use both medications. I had a significant amount of them in my luggage because I was going to spend three months in Thailand “added Stallone.









On the occasion of presenting the latest film in the “Rocky” saga, the actor visited Australia without imagining that the laws were more rigorous than those of the United States (Photo: Sylvester Stallone / Instagram)

WHAT WAS FOUND

The Australian Customs department stated that in the Hollywood star’s luggage they found five boxes of Jintropin, a synthetic hormone that is known generically as somatropin, which is illegal in the country. For his part, the American emphasized that he never hid the products and that the agents analyzed testosterone, allowing him to enter his medications.

Likewise, Stallone did not hesitate to clarify that he did not transport prohibited products such as firearms, steroids, illegal drugs, among others. Which means a crime that in Australia is paid with up to $ 91,080.

WHO IS SYLVESTER STALLONE?

Michael Sylvester Gardenzio Stallone, better known as Sylvester Stallone or simply Sly, is an American actor, screenwriter, producer and director of Italian origin born in New York on July 6, 1946.

Stallone is recognized worldwide as one of the main actors in Hollywood action cinema, as he gave life to two iconic characters: Rocky Balboa and John Rambo. The film Rocky (1976) earned him three Oscar nominations in the categories of Best Actor, Best Picture, and Best Screenplay. In 2016, he won the Golden Globe for best supporting actor for the role of Rocky Balboa in the spin-off of the saga Creed (2015), in addition to being nominated for an Oscar in the same category.

Apart from the Rocky and Rambo sagas, his most popular films include: Cobra (1986), Lock Up (1989), Tango and Cash (1989), Demolition Man (1993), Cliffhanger (1993), Asesinos (1995) , Judge Dredd (1995) and The Expendables (2010).

WHY DID SYLVESTER REFUSE TO BE SUPERMAN?

I had other dreams. After carrying the recognition of a character as fierce as Rocky Balboa, Stallone did not want to get involved in projects that could show him with a childish appearance. This is how when considering that “Superman” I’d follow a shaky line, decline the offer.

After carrying the recognition of a character as fierce as Rocky Balboa, Stallone did not want to be involved in projects that could show him with a childlike appearance (Photo: Sylvester Stallone / Instagram)

WHEN SYLVESTER STALLONE WAS ABOUT TO DIE

In the event of Cannes The actor also shared some details that had never been made public before and that even his thousands of fans did not know. It is about the day he was about to die when he recorded the fourth installment of Rocky.

He revealed that this happened after he received a blow from the actor Dolph lundgren who played Ivan Drago on Rocky iv.

As a result of those blows, he had to be airlifted from Canada to St. John’s Hospital in Santa Monica, California, where he remained hospitalized for eight days in intensive care. After that he recovered and returned to the recordings.

“It hit me so hard it almost stopped my heart”, said the actor.

He also stressed that to get there he made a decision and asked something Dolph: “I said ‘why don’t we do it?’ Just try to knock me out. Release as hard as you can”.

That request was the reason for Lundgren to unleash his full strength and strike Stallone during the final fight. After that, he became aware and repented.

“What I said was stupid. The next thing I know, I was on a low-altitude plane to the emergency room and in intensive care for four days, with all the nuns around. “added.