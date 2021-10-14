Sofía Vergara presents ‘Koati’, a film ‘by Latinos for Latinos’

Javier Romualdo

Los Angeles (USA), Oct 13 (EFE) .- Colombian Sofía Vergara premieres this Friday ‘Koati’, an animated film that she describes as a ‘Latino project for Latinos’ and that has the collaboration of stars from the likes of Marc Anthony, Karol G, Carlos Rivera, Adriana Barraza and Eva Luna Montaner.

“A film that was like ‘The Lion King’ was needed to highlight the fauna and flora that exist in Latin America and that the world and many Latino children who live in the United States do not know,” explained the actress and businesswoman in an interview with Eph.

After the big Hollywood studios have taken an interest in Latin America for films like ‘Coco’, by Pixar, and ‘Encanto’, by Disney, Vergara promoted the filming of ‘Koati’ with the aim that it was the Latinos themselves who They will explain the wonders of their countries.

“Latinos are very present and it would be crazy to neglect that audience,” reasoned the Colombian, who in addition to giving voice to one of the characters worked as a producer of the film.

‘Koati’ is carried out by three characteristic animals of Latin America: Nachí, a coatí; Xochi, a monarch butterfly and Pako, a crystal frog.

The three characters will embark on an adventure to prevent Zaina, a coral snake with the voice of Vergara, from destroying their land.

“A bad one was needed in the film and I loved it, it’s a character,” the actress recalled. It is bad, but with spark, it is comical and funny. So I thought I was the perfect one to play the character. ‘









Most of the animals and landscapes that appear in the story are in danger of extinction, a point for which the environmental organization World Wildlife Fund (WWF, in English) joined the project last spring and, after the premiere, will present several educational products to raise awareness about the protection of nature.

“It is important to educate children so that nature does not continue to be damaged, this film is going to make many children wake up and start thinking about this,” he said.

MARC ANTHONY LEADS A BIG NAMES SOUNDTRACK

Vergara has shown to have a good contact list in Hollywood, as he added a diverse group of Hispanic musicians, actors, comedians and influencers to work on the project.

For example, Marc Anthony took over the reins of the soundtrack, which has ten songs performed by himself alongside Becky G, Mau & Ricky, Tini, Carlos Rivera, Cami, Joy, Gusttavo Lima, Leslie Grace, Evaluna Montaner and Ir Sais.

“Marc Anthony was in charge of doing that and it is impressive, where he puts his touch of magic is spectacular,” said the actress.

For her part, the Colombian had a cast of voices led by Eva Luna Montaner, Sebas, Karol G, Adriana Barraza, Daniel Sosa, Eduardo Franco and De la Ghetto, as well as her son Manolo and her husband Joe Manganiello.

Finally, Cuban-Canadian director Rodrigo Castro Pérez, who has worked on films such as ‘Rio 2’ (2014) and ‘Ice Age: Collision Course’ (2016), was commissioned to direct this story filmed in English and Spanish.

‘Koati’ will premiere on October 15 in the United States and will begin to reach the main Hispanic markets as of that date.

‘Familiar’, ‘respectful of nature’ and ‘very Latino’ are the words with which Vergara describes her new story. EFE

