Salomé Rodríguez wasted talent dancing like a professional to the rhythm of reggaeton | Famous

Salome rodrígue z, soccer player’s daughter James Rodriguez and the businesswoman Daniela ospina , left with the mouth open to millions of netizens after appearing in a video demonstrating his dancing skills.

This is not the first time that Salomé shows her best steps in social networks, because since she was a child she has shown her talent, however, this time she did it like a professionHe performed extroverted steps and various outfit changes in the clip that was shared on his mom’s Instagram, where he has more than 7 million followers.

“Life is to fill us with good things, great moments, smiling, doing what makes us happy, dancing and singing.”, was Daniela Ospina’s caption, highlighting that she likes to see her daughter dance.

In the video, the little girl comes out doing a choreography on a balcony to the rhythm of the popular song ‘Picky ‘from Joey montana In which with his gestures and energy when dancing, he shows how much he enjoys and has fun doing what he likes the most.









Many of the fans they were impressed by the talent of Salomé Rodríguez when it came to moving, Well they assured that it has a lot of rhythm.

“Divine”, “she has a lot of talent”, “beautiful”, “Tremendous dances 100% times better than me”, “And in 1,2,3 the super moms come out to criticize the girl’s dance”, “she is only joy, very good Salo ”,“ beautiful, she is a professional, she will do it perfect ”, assured the followers of Daniela Ospina.

However, other users did not avoid criticizing the video noting that the girl should not wear so much makeup. The publication already has more than 1 million views and more than 2,000 comments.