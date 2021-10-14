Friday, October 15, 2021
Gaming

Ryu and Chun-Li, from Street Fighter, will be the next Fortnite guest characters that will have their own skin (updated)

By Vimal Kumar
Updated 23: 00h: Epic Games has released the official trailer confirming that Ryu and Chun-Li will have their own skin in Fortnite. We leave you with the video in question and just after the original news.

One of the reasons that is making the current season of Fortnite so special is the fact that it does not stop welcome characters of all kinds, especially to some video games. It has already happened with Kratos, with the Master Chief and everything indicates that the next to join the list will be Ryu and Chun-Li.

If it ends up coming true, these two well-known fighters from the Street Fighter saga will have their own skin and they will get hit and miss in Epic Games’ acclaimed Battle Royale. The point is that images have been leaked And till the next trailer that leaves no room for doubt before its imminent appearance.




What it's like to play Fortnite on PS5

As you can see in the link that we have left a little above, it will appear on the game map a portal that leads to the mythical scene of Ryu of Street Fighter II, which also appears in the video that accompanies the news.

As usual, whenever we are faced with leaks and rumors, we must emphasize that all the information you have to catch it with tweezers until the announcement is officially made. However, on the previous occasions when a leak of this type has occurred It only took a few hours until it was fully confirmed, so we will be attentive in case the play is repeated.


