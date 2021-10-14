Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes welcome a new member to the family

Actors Ryan gosling and Eva mendes they have always had a soft spot for dogs. Before they welcomed the two daughters they have in common, each of them had already had their own pet that they adored and that, in the case of the beautiful interpreter, helped her prepare for her debut in motherhood, as she herself has assured on several occasions.

For the same reason, it is not too surprising that after losing both animals, the couple decided to open the doors of their home to a lucky dog ​​who will undoubtedly become the best playmate of their little ones.





“I present to all of you Lucho. He is the new member of our family, “he announced. Eve in your account Instagram.

«We have adopted it through a wonderful agency called Friends for Life Rescue Network @fflrescuenetwork. If you are looking for a furry companion for the whole family, adoption is undoubtedly a wonderful option. There are many little ones out there who need a home.









The new canine companion of the Hollywood stars is a Doberman who was born in the middle of last November in the animal shelter where he had spent all his life to date, but there is no doubt that Lucho’s day to day will change radically from now on thanks to the love that its famous owners are prepared to give it.

In the case of Ryan gosling, the bond he maintained with his beloved dog George, who died in late 2016 at the age of 17, was so close that during the promotion of his film Blade Runner 2049 He did not remove from his neck a collar on which he had hung the badge that once belonged to the animal, on which his name and two telephone numbers could be read in case it got lost.

Ryan Gosling with George’s plaque. (Photo: Getty Images)



