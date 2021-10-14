Royal Pride: ‘Fortnite’ Launches LGBTQIA + Event; check

TO epic games launched the event “Royal pride” on ‘Fortnite“, to support the LGBTQIA + Gamer Community with free themed content. Interestingly, the commemorative news reaches play after Pride Month, which takes place in June, but they follow the same style of festivities for diversity.

The celebration will run until 9pm on July 27 and will feature a number of free items available for free download in the Item Shop, including:

Four “Pride Royale” sprays: Vibrant Heart, Vibrant Flame, Vibrant Bomb, and Vibrant Star;

a Sunshine and Rainbow weapon envelope and;

an exclusive gesture, called “Release Cor”

Royal Pride – Free items are available in the ‘Fortnite’ Item Shop. Image: Epic Games / Disclosure

For those who play in Creative mode, a space that allows you to develop maps to play with other players, know that you can now use a Rainbow Flag to decorate the arenas. (see below).

Finally, the Love ISLV radio, which plays inside the ‘Fortnite’ vehicles, is with a special selection during “Pride Royale”, containing only songs by LGBTQIA + artists. Who gets in the car and activates the play list you can listen to the following songs:

Big freedia – ‘Platinum’

– ‘Platinum’ Lil nas X – ‘Montero (Call me by your name)’

X – ‘Montero (Call me by your name)’ King princess – ‘Pain’

– ‘Pain’ Troye sivan – ‘CAP SCREW’

– ‘CAP SCREW’ Ben platt – ‘Imagine’

– ‘Imagine’ Daya – ‘Bad girl’

– ‘Bad girl’ Hayley Kiyoko – ‘I found my friends’

– ‘I found my friends’ Kim petras – ‘Malibu’

Pride of Royale: “Rainbow Flag” has been added to the “Fortnite” creative mode. Image: Epic Games / Disclosure

Remembering that all the news are already available in ‘Fortnite“ and at no cost, you only need to update the game to the latest version (V17.20). OR real battle It is also free and available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, Windows and mobile (only for Android devices).

Updating the play It even brought a new feature long awaited by fans: the slot preferences feature. Located in the “Game” tab of the “Settings” menu, players can now choose in which inventory slot they want a weapon or item to be available.

Fontes: Gamerant and epic Games

