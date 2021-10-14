‘Passion, love and death’, a tale of a Hollywood love starring Diego Boneta

From “Luis Miguel, the series” to “Passion, love and death”, has been the step that the Mexican actor has taken Diego Boneta.

If you want to know the story he tells in “Passion, love and death”, you can plan an afternoon of movies, as this film is already on the Panamanian billboard.

The story of this feature film tells a story of a love hollywood, where its protagonists will be Diego and Alexandra Daddario (Mary Rathcart).

In this film, Ben Gibbon (Diego Boneta) will put his life in danger and thus become an action hero, the film’s review reads.

It is set in New York, where everyone knows the fierce rivalry between the Gibbons and Rathcarts families, who each control their own media empire. The same ones who spend a large part of their time and coverage in discrediting and attacking the other.

In the city, it is also known that one must take sides and that, once it has been done, one cannot relate, in any way, with any member of the community. rival family.

When a series of murders dominate the city, some believe it has to do with the return of Ben, the eldest son of one of the families, who tries to regain his relationship with his old girlfriend Mary, daughter of the enemy of his family.

Determined to break the traditions of their lives and follow the love they have for each other, they must escape a corporate conspiracy and evade the feelings of revenge that predominates in their bloods. Mary (Alexandra Daddario) and Ben (Diego Boneta) are the respective black sheep of two powerful families facing each other in an eternal war.









The film was released in the United States last week, but in Panama it is also available from this week. Do not miss it.

“Die in a gunfigh“, name in English of the film of which Diego Boneta will be part, is directed by directed by Collin Schiffli and written by Andrew Sweep and Gabriel Ferrari, who made an action version of the book “Romeo and Juliet“Written by William Shakespeare, according to data from specialized film pages.

Diego Boneta

In October 2020, the actor premiered the film “New Order”, with which he went to the Venice International Film Festival.

