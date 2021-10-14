Paramount Plus: Mark Wahlberg stars in the movie that best explains REINCARNATION | TRAILER

With the arrival of Paramount Plus to the streaming entertainment industry last March, the platform that competes against several platforms, has released a film of which, perhaps, is one of the best films that it has starred in Mark Wahlberg and it is not exactly is TED; we talk about Infinite.

On August 11, various content was released on multiple platforms; However, the science fiction film titled “Infinite” or Infinite as its translation in Spanish would be, tells the story of a man and a theme that few of us have heard about the reincarnation, an Asian belief that tries to argue rebirth of the soul after death in another human body.

It is true that movies about Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, and even the favorite of the smallest, Disney Plus, have captured the public’s attention with their series and films both national and international, which, many users are comfortable with the platform; However, Infinity this film will make you change a bit and better explains what reincarnation is.

Evan McCauley has spent several lives in combat

The theme of the reincarnation has fascinated many people with the idea that after death, our soul can occupy another body, and thus correct errors that in past lives we could not conclude and that it would be assumed that in this last life those would be amended “pending issues”, and with it have a better future for the next life.









Photo: Especial / @ serieadictos09

The tape directed by Antoine fuqua is based on the book “The Reincarnationist Papers “ by the writer, D. Eric Maikranz, in which a man discovers that the hallucinations he has are actually visions of past lives, mainly the one in which he finds himself in endless battles and which he repeats in each new life he has.

However, our character Evan Macauley will begin to remember abilities that he had in past lives, which will have to put into practice more than a million hours to become an “Ace” of martial arts among other skills with which this soul has evolved and thus prevent the end of everything that we know.

Photo: Especial / @ serieadictos09

The 107-minute film full of futurism and science fiction, stars famous actors such as Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, Liz Carr, with Toby Jones and Dylan O’Brien, among others that will make this story, one of the best narrated to understand the meaning of what it is to reincarnate.

Then we leave you the TRAILER of this Paramount Plus movie and you have to see TODAY, do you dare to see it?