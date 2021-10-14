‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ for fans of mystery and psychedelia

If you have not heard of it yet, we can tell you that from the first chapter you will want to know more about how the story continues. The Nine Perfect Strangers mini series, in Spanish Nine Perfect Strangers, based on Liane Moriarty’s novel of which the title has been respected, is based on the story of nine people who come to a mystical wellness and mental healing center called Tranquillum led by Masha, played by Nicole Kidman.

Together with various helpers, this woman promises to treat and solve all the individual problems and traumas of each inhabitant of the retreat.

In addition to the personal stories of each stranger and the relationships that are forged between them, one of the striking points of the story are the procedures of the center to help your guests, which can sometimes exceed ethical and moral limits, endanger some of the nine perfect strangers and even Masha herself.

If you want to go beyond these brushstrokes and go to a psychedelic and mysterious reflection of the various problems that a person can have in our society, you can access the mini series Nine Perfect Strangers via Amazon Prime Video and enjoy your 30-day free trial to enjoy this and other exclusive content, how, when and where you want.

Try Amazon Prime Video

If you have already seen it or are in it and you are a fan of the series and from these scenarios and worlds of psychedelia, energies, spirituality and search for inner peace, we have made a collection of products that surely they are interesting to you and it can be useful to you.

Book Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty

Yoga mat

A data free of spoilers about the series, is that one of the most recurrent methods in Tranquillum It is the use of relaxed exercise that invites you to connect body and mind, such as yoga or Pilates. This mat is perfect for this since its thickness adapts to the body, it is pleasant to the touch and also non-slip so that nothing interrupts your moment of relaxation.

Tea cup with filter and lid

The wide variety of teas that can be found today can help us with different problems such as stress, lack of sleep, stomach aches, fluid retention, etc. To take them in the most pleasant way and take advantage of all their properties, a cup like this can be very useful.









Psychedelic tapestry

The colors, shapes and textures of this tapestry can also help create a peaceful setting. You can use it both to decorate by placing it on the wall, as a blanket to put on the floor, take it on a field trip, to cover yourself, as a tablecloth … It is also made of cotton so it is soft and pleasant to the skin.

Aromatherapy humidifier

This type of activity is also very effective for different needs since the different smells, such as the ones we leave you below, can help you relax, concentrate, have more energy, help you sleep, and even breathe better, as we tell you in an article on aromatherapy.

This humidifactor that allows you to add odors, is perfect for this task, also helping its emission of light in a dim color and configurable to your liking.

Essential oils for aromatherapy

This is content prepared by Marcas Ñ, the Branded Content section of El Español. The prices of the articles that appear here are collected as of 10/13/2021.

You may also like…

Follow the topics that interest you