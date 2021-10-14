more than $ 9 billion in revenue

Take a seat and get the popcorn ready, it’s going to take a long time. The trial between Epic and Apple kicked off yesterday, so through different statements and documents made, we are learning a lot of information.

One of them has to do with the total earnings of Fortnite, which we presumably already imagined as very high. 9,165 million dollars belonging to the years 2018 and 2019, as revealed through files shared by The Verge.

This is a presentation report made by the financial board of Epic Games, created in January 2020. The best of these years for the company was 2018, with just over $ 5.4 billion in earnings, while in 2019 the figure fell to 3.7 billion.

The thing does not end here. Tim Sweeney has also revealed that 5.1 billion dollars have been generated in profits in the battle royale during the year 2020.









Of course, Fortnite It is not the only product of the company that reveals its numbers. The Unreal Engine graphics engine made $ 221 million, while the Epic Games Store reached $ 235 million. All this in the period of time corresponding to the years 2018 and 2019.

While these amounts are important do not disclose the real benefits that the company receives. What we did know recently is that PlayStation is the platform that generates the most income for Fortnite.

Among other information disclosed, it is found that Sony imposes compensation fees to the studios that enable crossplay on their platforms or the disclosure of how much Epic paid to offer their free games.