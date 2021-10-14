more Kardashian and with gray hair

Almost forgotten in recent years, Megan Fox is back in the spotlight for her relationship with singer Machine Gun Kelly, her gradual kardashianization process and, yes, her latest makeover. Become a sex symbol after the premiere of ‘Transformers’ in 2007, it is impossible not to talk about Megan and think about her iconic look: defined eyebrows, eyes always made up to tear the look, ultra-fleshy lips and a jet black hair, always long. It does not matter what the hair trends were that marked the news of the moment because the American never cut her hair, altered its color or changed the part of her hair. At the time he did have an attempt at midi hair, cutting his hair a couple of centimeters, but the mirage lasted as long as it takes to grow hair.

Megan Fox, at the MET gala. (Reuters)

Ciao midi, marital breakup and restarting love life as a trusted stylist. Since she started dating the singer, far from cutting her hair, Megan has let it grow until she became an ambassador for mermaid hair, a trend that all the Kardashian sisters made fashionable. It is no coincidence that, in the midst of this XXL hair look, Kourtney Kardashian has become her best friend. Actress and influencer share matching looks and even star in campaigns, constantly playing on their growing physical resemblance.

This is how, little by little, Megan Fox has returned to make noise and sneak into red carpets, in addition to recovering her work schedule, a fact that could explain her new look change. The actress shared a few days ago a selfie with a coloration radically different from her color block mane in very shiny black and that it fit with one of the hair trends that we owe to covid, gray blending. Following the melting technique, consisting of intermingling the wick with the natural hair tone, to create a very subtle finish that does not appear to be washed out.

Extra-straight and extra-long, the fashionable hair is called ‘liquid hair’ and it is already triumphing in Hollywood Margarita Velasco







The normalization of gray hair in women has made this type of coloring facilitate the transition between gray hair and base hair, or are a natural way to try the white or gray color, without having to bleach all the hair and maintain a tone that needs constant touch-ups. In the case of Megan Fox, by respecting her black roots and maintaining an almost homogeneous white in the rest of her hair, it is evident that it is a gray blending and not that Megan has gray hair and has decided to stop covering them. The black roots clear any doubt.

Megan Fox, at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards (Reuters)

But the question did not come from whether it was gray or dye, but whether it was her natural hair or a wig. We live in constant intrigue every time a celebrity appears with a very radical change of look since hair extensions and wigs have become one of the most effective resources. Irina Shayk’s constant (not) haircuts, Ester Expósito’s extra-long ponytails or Pilar Rubio’s abundant hair are just some cases of hairpiece fever, the alternative to the most groundbreaking haircuts or to hair damage due to constant coloring. The gray blending has been rising positions among the most demanded colorations this last year, although the first to appear with a 100% white mane was Kim Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian’s gray blending in 2017 (Getty)

Although in the photograph you can see Megan’s scalp and the way the locks fall and are combed could indicate that it is her hair, it is difficult to get it right. She herself accompanied the pose indicating that the look had to do with the next project, the film ‘Johnny & Clyde’. “This is the daughter of the devil,” read the photograph in which not only was Megan’s hair different, his face seemed to be modified again. To the total absence of wrinkles and the enviable brightness, they were added a somewhat more oval face that many compared with the facial structure of the Kardashians.

Green eyeliner in the water line to change the tone of your iris to a greenish blue and the lips outlined in dark, modifying the shape of the Cupid’s bow and increasing its extension, to create an even more voluminous mouth.

Retouching, wig, makeup, gray hair … At the moment it is about the demands of the script and only time will tell if the coloring that has already seduced Laura Sánchez or European royalty has transformed Fox’s iconic mane.