Meryl Streep’s new “The Devil Wears Fashion” meme that was all the rage at the Met Gala | Chronicle

The MET Gala which took place on Monday of this week at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York left several postcards of the best designs of dresses and costumes from the best labels in the world, on the skins of the most prominent celebrities.

Inspired by the theme “United States”, important figures such as Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber, Rosalia, Gigi hadid, Billie eilish, Alicia Keys, Kendall jenner, Megan Fox, Frank Ocean, Lorde, Olivia rodrigo, Elliot page, among other celebrities, models and stars of the fashion system, dazzled the international public with their presence at the important charity event.

Lil Nas X at the MET Gala 2021.



Vogue, Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, Dunda, Iris Van Herpen, Carolina Herrera, Prada, Versace, and so many other famous foreign labels once again lived up to their reputation with models, actors and actresses, singers and even athletes wearing their fabrics, feathers, transparencies, decorative appliques, and much more.

Of course, as in every edition, the photos of the MET Gala they land quickly on social media, and these expensive locker rooms are praised and criticized by countless users. So much so that throughout this week, hundreds of thousands of people gave their opinion about their favorite outfits and dresses on the bodies of these celebrities.

Serena Williams at the 2021 MET Gala.



Following the jokes and comments that arose from the photos of celebrities that circulated on Twitter, one user demonstrated her great sense of humor and creativity with the reversal of a classic meme, ideal for the occasion.

From iconic movies like The devil wears fashion (The Devil wears Prada), where the protagonists Meryl streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily blunt, they played three women who fulfilled different and marked roles within a fictitious and prestigious fashion magazine, it came out a long time ago a meme in which the evil “Miranda Priestly” looks down on a piece of clothing.









The protagonists of the 2006 film in a fictional event similar to the MET Gala.



This joke was used to criticize and question those clothes, shoes or accessories that to the common eye were ugly or old-fashioned. And who wouldn’t be intimidated by the penetrating gaze of a villain as exquisite as Meryl’s in “Miranda’s” shoes?

This is an example of one of the “Miranda” memes that circulated on social media.



However, on this occasion and due to the last MET Gala, a user who found A photo of Emily Blunt at the lavish event decided to reverse this disapproving look in the eyes of “her boss” to turn it into one of approval and happiness.

Source: (Twitter @bluntscarter)



As detailed by the news portal Spanish News, Blunt used for this edition of the event “A sparkly complementary Miu Miu dress that featured a white fabric wrapped around the bust with a white cape and diamond jewelery from Messika. She completed her look with a silver clutch bag, silver heels, and a pearl and diamond headpiece inspired by American actor and inventor Hedy Lamarr. “.