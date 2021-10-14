Megan Fox and Bella Hadid wear bangs that are back in fashion

The famous actress Megan Fox is a great reference of what she is going to wear fashionYou can even put styles that had already been at the forefront of the trend, just like the model Bella Hadid inspire more than one.

This time it was no exception as the most recognized beauty specialists recognize that these two celebrities are carriers of the fringe which had great fame a few months ago, now Megan Fox and Bella Hadid revive the way they wear the hair.

You can read: Kourtney Kardashian, Megan Fox and Jessica Alba show off their favorite nails for fall

If you plan to make a radical change in your hair, you want to dare to something new but you just do not decide on a dye of hair or cut it into a pixie maybe the ideas of the famous will inspire you to wear an ultra short bangs.

The fringe is called baby bangs and comes back with great force, this is a cut that can have some variations, whether you have layers or you wear your hair straight it will look just as great, it consists of cutting the hair from the fringe to the middle of the forehead.

Megan Fox recently posed at a photo shoot. photos for a famous magazine and she does it next to her boyfriend, the musician Machine Gun Kelly, in the images you can see the Transformers actress with an ultra short bangs although somewhat degraphed on the tips.

Megan Fox and Bella Hadid are wearing bangs that are back in fashion. Photo: Special



With her completely black hair, Megan Fox shows off her radical look changeAlthough the MET Gala also wore a pretty red dress, short bangs but this time with a lot of style from the twenties, abundant and completely straight.

For its part, the sister of Gigi, Anwar, Alana and Marielle Hadid on different occasions has boasted on social networks that the extra short bangs are her favorite, either Dyed or with a high ponytail, Bella Hadid has been able to complement her cute outfits with her hairstyle.

Megan Fox and Bella Hadid are wearing bangs that are back in fashion. Photo: Special



The Super model American who debuted at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has even worn a asymmetrical bangs, ideal for women who have straight hair, with a pixie cut it tends to stand out even more although you can also try it if you have the long hair.

It may interest you: Miss South Africa 2021, the most beautiful dresses of the finalists

Undoubtedly both artists know what makes them look great and they become great inspiration for the women undecided who want a change, what do you think of the extra short bangs, do you dare to wear it like megan Fox and Bella Hadid?







