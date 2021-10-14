Matt Damon and his cars: a garage Carroll Shelby would be proud of

Offers a range of 613 kilometers according to the European cycle. An impressive figure for an electric car, and even for a car of its size and power, since it is not easy to find very high-performance saloons that are capable of reaching their destination at such long distances without stopping to refuel. Its top speed is 250 km / h.

Tesla Roadster



The 100% electric sports car currently offers a maximum speed greater than 400 km / h and acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in just 2.1 seconds, all with an electric range of 1,000 kilometers.

For its time, the first-generation Tesla Roadster set world records such as being the first electric car with a range of more than 320 kilometers, the first with a maximum speed of more than 200 km / h, the first production car on the road that used lithium-ion batteries and, in addition, has been launched into space on one of SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rockets.









Toyota sequoia



Large SUV marketed by the Japanese company in the United States and some countries in Asia and Africa. Count with one 32-valve DOHC V-8 engine, block and aluminum heads that can generate 381 CV of power. Their front seats have heating and ventilation for comfort driver and front passenger, plus the option to heat or cool them at the touch of a button. It also has climate control in three zones, moonroof and available captain’s seats in the second row.

It has been recognized with the qualification of Ultra Low Emissions Vehicle III and its advanced Automatic Limited Slip Differential (Auto LSD) uses the brakes to help reduce individual wheel slip, which provides better traction on unpredictable surfaces like sand or mud.

