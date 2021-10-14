Mahershala Ali and Julia Roberts to star in Leave the World Behind

According to the newspaper Deadline, Mahershala Ali has officially joined Netflix’s high-profile adaptation of Leave the World Behind, the adaptation of Rumaan Alam’s best-selling novel.

The actor will team up with Julia Roberts, who will also serve as a producer under her Red Om Films banner. At the helm of the creativity is Mr. Robot’s Sam Esmail, who will direct and produce through his own studio, Esmail Corp. Ali will replace Denzel Washington, who was spinning the project last year when it was first announced. .

Leave the World Behind is a slow social thriller that slowly unravels its mysteries to its climactic end. The book quickly appeared on many Best of 2020 lists, including Barack Obama’s summer reading list. The story follows a white family on vacation on Long Island and is shocked to see black owners return after a blackout in New York City. Over the course of two days, couples must decide whether or not to trust each other as information becomes scarcer and the stakes increase rapidly.

Roberts will play one half of the white couple, who are written to be middle-aged. This is sure to be one of many adjustments as Netflix adapts this less than 300-page book into a series, but thankfully Alam is also serving as executive producer.









After winning his second Oscar, Ali has carefully chosen his projects, which means that fans will really be entertained for years to come.

We can see Ali later this year in Swan Song, a film about a man who is diagnosed with a terminal illness, and must decide whether or not to replace himself with a clone to take care of his wife and children. He will also return to television and HBO with Unruly, the story of boxer Jack Johnson, the world’s first black heavyweight boxing champion. As if that weren’t enough, he’s also linked to Solitary, a movie about a man who spends four decades in solitary confinement, and Burn, a movie about an undercover detective who secretly tries to take down a dangerous drug cartel.

But Ali’s most anticipated project is the remake of Marvel’s Blade, in which Ali will take on the iconic role of Wesley Snipes’ hybrid vampire. Marvel is currently in talks with Mogul Mowgli’s director Bassam Tariq to direct, though nothing has been confirmed yet. 2022 will truly be the year of Ali.

A production date for Leave the World Behind has not yet been set.