Leonardo DiCaprio Invests in Two Lab-Grown “Meat” Startups

The actor Leonardo DiCaprio announced that he invested in two companies that develop “meat” from animal cells. It’s about the companies Aleph Farms and Mosa Meat, which from now on have the American as one of their investors and also an advisor.

In a statement issued together with the startups, DiCaprio explained: “One of the most effective ways to fight the climate crisis is transforming our food system “.

In addition, he specified that the companies of which he is now a part provide a double benefit. “Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms offer new ways to meet global demand for beef, while solve some of the most pressing problems in today’s industrial meat production“, asserted the actor, that he did not disclose the amount he will invest.







