Friday, October 15, 2021
Keanu Reeves is Neo Again: Watch the Matrix Resurrections Trailer

By Hasan Sheikh
Keanu Reeves is Neo once again. The role he played in the 1999 science fiction film – and then in two sequels released in 2003 – reappears in his career, revitalized in recent years at the end of the saga John wick.

Now he returns to the franchise that sealed his world star status with Matrix resurrections, which will debut in theaters in December with a story that combines familiar characters and new ones. Carrie-Anne Moss returns to play Trinity, but Laurence Fishburne and Morpheus do not (the trailer slides a reason).

New faces in this fourth part include Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Christina Ricci. Actress Jada Pinkett Smith also reappears, Niobe in Matrix Reloaded (2003) and Matrix revolutions (2003).




The first advance is accompanied by White rabbit (1967), by Jefferson Airplane, and throws up a series of clues that for now only suggest the course of the plot: Neo is surrounded by questions about his own reality and comes across characters who handle more information.

The new film is directed and co-written by Lana Wachowski, after her sister Lilly decided to stay out of the production. Its arrival in Chilean cinemas is also scheduled for December, hoping to become one of the great successes of a complex year for the cinema industry.

Check out the first preview here:


Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
