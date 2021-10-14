Friday, October 15, 2021
HomeCelebrityKaty Perry's 'Harleys in Hawaii' is resurrected - jenesaispop.com
Celebrity

Katy Perry’s ‘Harleys in Hawaii’ is resurrected – jenesaispop.com

By Sonia Gupta
0
89




Katy Perry’s ‘Smile’ just turned 1 year old. It was a disappointing album both commercially and artistically, but it contained some good songs, as was the case with ‘Never Really Over’ or ‘Harleys in Hawaii’. The latter, which no one is very clear about if it was a single or not at the time, since it had its video, but it was not sent to the radios, has been viralized throughout this month of September, without reaching a clear summit yet.

Katy Perry’s followers noticed that her streams began to skyrocket a couple of weeks ago, reaching 500,000 current daily views, something that she had not achieved since its launch at the end of 2019. Then the song stayed at 45 in the United Kingdom and it did not enter the Billboard Hot 100. Now it is not that it will achieve it without the support of the radios or the millionaire playlists of Spotify, but its followers encourage the singer to take advantage of the resurgence to interpret it in a program or to relaunch it of some way.




While in UK Mix they point out that the slight resurgence of the subject is due to TikTok, no playlist of hits has decided to re-admit the subject in their midst. It is currently the Weekend Hangouts playlist, with 1 million subscribers, the biggest support for ‘Harleys In Hawaii’, which has already become Katy Perry’s most listened to song this month on her Spotify profile, quite organically. It currently has 113 million streams on Spotify, not bad for a “buzz single” of a length that “flopped.”


Previous article‘Venom: Carnage Freed’: Toxin’s Introduction, His Origin, And Theories About His Future In The MCU – Movie News
Next article10 curiosities you did not know about the movie Van Helsing, the horror hit of 2004 – El Sol de Hermosillo
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv