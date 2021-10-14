Kate Winslet’s dress is a tribute to simplicity

Less is more. There will be those who say that the famous phrase attributed to the architect Mies Van der Rohe has long deserved to be revised but the truth is that in terms of fashion, regardless of who it weighs, its validity is still intact. It is impossible to go wrong with any look when one applies that concept and it is undeniable that those who have made it their mantra can always boast of elegance. Two very clear examples of what we talk about has been left to us by the Emmy Awards ceremony by the hand of Elizabeth Olsen and Kate Winslet.

On the red carpet of the gala, actresses paraded who threw the house out the window based on glitters like Emerald Fenell in a delicate Valentino dress, Cynthia erivo did it with an exquisite design signed by Nicolas Ghesquiere for Louis Vuitton with a white bodice and skirt embroidered with more than 1,800 feathers, Sarah Paulson surrendered to the theatricality of red with a creation of voluminous sleeves by Carolina Herrera, and others like Kaley Cuoco and Michaela Coel They made fluorine colors their best letter of introduction with designs by Vera Wang and Christopher John Rogers respectively. All of them went out to play and bet on the spectacular, which is already known that can generate as many philias as phobias. On the other hand, those who have not been able to put a single but are the aforementioned Winslet and Olsen.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Elizabeth Olsen attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at LA LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury / Getty Images)

In pristine white came the star of Witch, Scarlet and Vision With an ethereal piece with a wide silhouette, a v-neckline both in the front and back, and wavy sleeves, it could well have been the wedding choice of any millennial bride. Neither very modern nor very classic, this dress had the right qualities to be one of those timeless jewels typical of a good wardrobe because you know that they do not understand trends but they do understand glamor.

Behind such a dress could not be others that were not Elizabeth Olsen’s own sisters, the famous twins Mary Kate and Ashley, that one fine day they decided to abandon acting to focus on their good work in fashion under the umbrella of their firm The Row. Only they were able to shine in this way the little one of the family, showing off the most extreme minimalism in what could have been their big night. And we say it could because, although she was nominated for an Emmy for Best Leading Actress in a Miniseries for her role in Disney + fiction, it was Kate Winslet who finally took home the award in this category but not before going on stage to pick it up dressed in a dress that was pure sophistication.

Read more









LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Kate Winslet attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at LA LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury / Getty Images)

His look also triumphed due to its sober character, although with different peculiarities. To begin with the color, since hers was a plain design in rigorous black, slightly fitted to the body with short flowing tulle sleeves and a V-neckline. It bore the seal of Giorgio armani and he followed very similar guidelines to those that rule in many of his stylistic choices for this type of event. A whole way of confirming that the winner of the statuette for her role in Mare of Eastown he knows very well what suits him and what he is comfortable with and does not hesitate to exploit it whenever he can.

Because, yes, even to make an ode to minimalism you have to take into account the multiple factors that come into play to change everything and that the outcome is not as expected.

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: Olivia Colman attends the “The Crown” 73rd Primetime Emmys Celebration at Soho House on September 19, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images)

Same clean and discrete pattern coordinates as Olsen and Winslet followed Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin although with remarkably different results. The first because perhaps he sinned in simplicity for an act like this with a Roksanda cape dress in which he could have allowed a more fanciful license and the second precisely the opposite.

The person in charge of interpreting Diana of Wales in The Crown She wanted to make her mark at the 2021 Emmys with a Miu Miu look that will take time to forget. And it is that despite the fact that the dress was, as we said, ultra-minimal smooth, to the ground, with a strapless neckline and in a soft vanilla tone, by adding a matching hat and mittens that revealed very long nails in the shape of claw in black color, the effect completely changed until it ended up becoming meme meat. The irrefutable proof that less really has to be less to end up being more.

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: Emma Corrin attends the “The Crown” 73rd Primetime Emmys Celebration at Soho House on September 19, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images)

More stories that may interest you