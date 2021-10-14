Julia Roberts wears a modern and stylish take on gray hair

Dyeing your hair is no longer an obligation, white hair is no longer taboo and Julia Roberts is proof of it. When you read these words you laugh a little: “Thank you”, you think, “but we already knew that”. Of course we knew, but between theory and practice there is an immense sea. Because here, as in Hollywood, going out with gray hair was almost regrettable, a bad gesture all in all.

Perhaps it is body positivity, or the pandemic period (with the total or partial closure of hairdressers) that has led us to love ourselves more, to take care of ourselves and, therefore, to accept us plus.

In fact, more and more stars decide to dye their hair white (or gray, depending on the case). From Letizia Ortiz to Andie MacDowell at the Cannes Film Festival, not forgetting Sarah Jessica Parker and, finally, to Julia Roberts.

In fact, actress Julia Roberts was seen by Page Six (and then captured by many Instagram profiles and fan bases) strolling the Upper East Side of New York with her husband Daniel Moder (with whom she has been married for 19 years) wearing a super look cute & casual complemented with clips and silver locks.

Her hairstyle, like Carrie’s, (Sex & the City) is characterized by very light tones – created with the balayage technique – that blend perfectly with her hair and natural gray hair. The key? Aim for a cool blonde shade that leans towards ash and platinum.



















© Getty Images.

Sarah Harris of Vogue UK was one of the pioneers to talk about the pride of wearing natural platinum hair.



Beauty The best haircuts if you are leaving your gray hair natural Whether it’s because you’re tired of dyeing or want to have that look that gives an instant wisdom look, these are the haircuts that go best with gray.

Article originally published by Vogue Italia.