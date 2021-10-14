Johnny Depp’s daughter reappears and dazzles with her look in Paris

Lily-Rose Depp, the daughter of Johnny Depp, is succeeding in the fashion, and their 22 years looks very beautiful.

The young woman has made her way into modeling and acting, and her beauty is undeniable, therefore, triumph and shine with her own light, and not because she is the daughter of the famous actor.

Lily has become a fashion icon at his young age, well it gives cstyle lases and sets trends with each outfit.

Recently, the young woman reappeared in Paris with her boyfriend, Yassine stein, and she looked more beautiful than ever with her look.

Johnny Depp’s daughter teaches style classes in Paris

The young woman was caught wearing a Checkered mini skirt in brown and black, which she paired with a denim jacket.

This outfit was complemented with some black pantyhose and tall boots in the same shade, and took the hair in a casual bun.









“How beautiful is Johnny’s daughter”; “It has a lot of style, I love it”; “How cute and simple is Lily”; “I love her for her style and for being so real”, and “she looks beautiful and happy”, were some of the reactions in networks.

A few days ago the young woman was in the Parade of Channel at Paris Fashion Week and dazzled with a mini-dress.

Lily carried a short dress with thin straps and daring neckline in brown and beige, and her hair was loose with waves.

The actor’s daughter always dazzles and impresses with her modern garments, with dresses, skirts, and chic blouses, making it one of the most admired models.

Lily has also always carried a good relationship with his father, and in these difficult moments that Johnny lives, she is a great support.

