Jennifer Lopez shared a romantic and intimate moment with Ben Affleck – Para Ti Magazine

The actor has reappeared on his partner’s Instagram – many speculated that they were separated – and he is seen more in love with the Latin star than ever

Within the virtual world, they have not given many samples of what they do together. They have a low exposure really but like everything, there are exceptions.

Little by little we have been learning about their relationship thanks to the displays of affection that they have given in public. First it was a photo of the stars kissing buried in a collage published by Lopez in July to mark his 52nd birthday. In September, a flash of the Affleck’s arm as he shared footage from his trip to the Venice Film Festival, where they made their first red carpet of Bennifer 2.0 at the world premiere of his new movie, ‘The last duel’.

On Saturday, the actors, they hit the red carpet once again, this time for the premiere of ‘The Last Duel’ in New York.

More and more in love

They shared a kiss while posing for the photographers, But the singer, actress and dancer saved an intimate moment for her Instagram followers.

In one of the three posts that show his absurd look at the event, Lopez can be seen looking at Affleck as he talks to reporters on the red carpet. The Hustlers star wore a chocolate brown crop top and matching Hervé Leger skirt, her hair pulled back in a half ponytail.









“The magic of the red carpet”, He captioned his post, as fans rushed to talk about the show of support for the actor.

“It’s wonderful how you and Ben support each other in your respective careers. ” said a comment. “I want you both together“.

“Looking at his mennnn,” added another fan, while one wrote, “You love him so much! “

