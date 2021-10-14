Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are back with “The Morning Show”: feminism and journalism in the #MeToo era

Shortly before release The Morning Show, the #MeToo scandal jumped. Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, protagonists and producers of the series, had to make an urgent decision: launch the production as if nothing of this had happened or completely change the plot and the approach to keep up with the times.

"The Morning Show": exclusive preview of the second season

Of course, they opted for the second option. The first season of the series, released on Apple TV +, was a success: focused on the power dynamics that are generated in the workplace between women and men (and among the women themselves), it had a good script, great leads and, best of all, a hot topic of general interest.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in a frame from the second season.

And it is that the series focuses on a television news program that struggles to stay with Alex Levy at the helm. After the dismissal of his partner for inappropriate sexual behavior, starts the rivalry between her and Bradley, a journalist who tries to keep her position.









Now, The Morning Show return the September 17, 2021 on Apple TV +. That day the first two installments of this second batch of ten episodes will be released, and from the following week a new chapter will be released every Friday. After the explosive events of the last chapters, in this second season the team of The Morning Show must recover from the destruction caused by the actions of Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon), and witness how both the UBA and the world in general undergo great changes, in which identities play an increasingly important role, and the gulf between how we present ourselves and who we really are is getting bigger and bigger.

Along with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, the star-studded cast includes Steve Carell, Billy Crudup (winner of an Emmy for his role in season one), Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry. , Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden. They are joined in this second season by the multi-award winning Julianna Margulies(The Good Wife) as Laura Peterson, a new UBA news reporter; Greta Lee as Stella Bak, a professional from the technological world who has joined the UBA executive team; or Ruairi O’Connor as Ty Fitzgerald, a charismatic and intelligent YouTube star.

