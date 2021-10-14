is building a house in Comporta – idealista / news

George Clooney joins the list of celebrities (John Malkovich, Monica Belluci, Michael Fassbender, Eric Cantona or Christian Louboutin) who have decided to invest in real estate in Portugal. The famous American actor and producer will buy a plot in the project Costa Terra Golf & Ocean Club, in Melides, Grândola municipality, near Comporta, which is in the top 5 of the world destinations preferred by real estate investors.

The Costa Terra Golf & Ocean Club, it should be remembered, was bought in 2019 by the Americans from Discovery Land Company, which until then -since 2008- was in the hands of Semapa, the holding company of the Queiroz Pereira family.

According to the media ECHO, Discovery Land Company was founded by Mike Meldman, current president and CEO, and Mike Meldman and George Clooney have been partners since 2013, when, together with Mexican Rande Gerber, they founded Casamigos, a tequila company – meanwhile, in 2017, was sold to the British Diageo-.









The publication recalls that the project, which was initially intended for tourism purposes – the construction of three hotels, four tourist villas, 204 villas and a golf course was envisaged, at an investment of 510 million euros – has changed a bit. heading, and now 146 single-family villas, 29 club residences, a health and wellness center, and a golf course are planned for construction.

Citing market sources, ECHO reports that George Clooney will own one of the future plots of Costa Terra Golf & Ocean Club, choosing to build one of the villas himself.

Based on the statements of John Dwyer, CEO of Costa Terra, to Discovery Life magazine, the publication writes that the urbanization already has the infrastructure – orchards, roads, water, etc. – finished, and that the field is being built. -finished, and the golf course is running. The project should be finished in 2022.