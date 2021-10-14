Friday, October 15, 2021
HomeCelebrityIs Audius the future of music? Katy Perry, Disclosure or Nas...
Celebrity

Is Audius the future of music? Katy Perry, Disclosure or Nas think so – jenesaispop.com

By Sonia Gupta
0
34




Audius is a new streaming platform based on the blockchain and cryptocurrency. Created in 2018, the platform seeks to compete with Spotify and Soundcloud, as it defines itself as a hybrid of both, and already claims to have 6 million active users.

The big advantage of Audius is that it proposes a decentralized network model that promises to protect artists’ work and their pay better than other platforms. Thus, one of its investors, rapper Nas, has declared that blockchain may be the “most important technology that has ever reached the music industry” and that “at Audius everyone can own (their work) , and that is something that cannot be said of any other platform.




Nas has recently been joined by a list of investors in Audius that includes Katy Perry, Steve Aoki, Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda, Jason Derulo, Disclosure, The Chainsmokers or Pusha T. Overall, all of these artists have invested a total of 5 million. dollars to the company, which is good news given that Audius has tended to focus on independent or unknown artists.

Regarding the operation of Audius, Bitcoin.es explains that in the infrastructure of the platform “two types of nodes participate, the discovery nodes and the content nodes”. And he details: «the discovery nodes carry the catalog of the audios stored on the network. For their part, the content nodes guard the files that are indexed by the discovery nodes. The material that the artists and creators upload is saved in them ”.

As Decrpyt.com points out, Audius works “similar to that of a cooperative” because its system is decentralized. On the platform “users can win audio prizes or” tokens “for supporting the network” and “songs uploaded to the service have a time stamp that marks their origin.


Previous articleFrom the day Portman came to the country furious, to the other Argentinian romances that shook Hollywood
Next article‘The Batman’ confirms the arrival of a new trailer very soon
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv