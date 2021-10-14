Is Audius the future of music? Katy Perry, Disclosure or Nas think so – jenesaispop.com

Audius is a new streaming platform based on the blockchain and cryptocurrency. Created in 2018, the platform seeks to compete with Spotify and Soundcloud, as it defines itself as a hybrid of both, and already claims to have 6 million active users.

The big advantage of Audius is that it proposes a decentralized network model that promises to protect artists’ work and their pay better than other platforms. Thus, one of its investors, rapper Nas, has declared that blockchain may be the “most important technology that has ever reached the music industry” and that “at Audius everyone can own (their work) , and that is something that cannot be said of any other platform.









Nas has recently been joined by a list of investors in Audius that includes Katy Perry, Steve Aoki, Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda, Jason Derulo, Disclosure, The Chainsmokers or Pusha T. Overall, all of these artists have invested a total of 5 million. dollars to the company, which is good news given that Audius has tended to focus on independent or unknown artists.

Regarding the operation of Audius, Bitcoin.es explains that in the infrastructure of the platform “two types of nodes participate, the discovery nodes and the content nodes”. And he details: «the discovery nodes carry the catalog of the audios stored on the network. For their part, the content nodes guard the files that are indexed by the discovery nodes. The material that the artists and creators upload is saved in them ”.

As Decrpyt.com points out, Audius works “similar to that of a cooperative” because its system is decentralized. On the platform “users can win audio prizes or” tokens “for supporting the network” and “songs uploaded to the service have a time stamp that marks their origin.