IO outposts and IO convoy in Fortnite Season 8: locations and map

The Imagined Order, the I HEARD, continues to have a presence on the island of Season 8 of the Battle Pass from Fortnite Chapter 2. In this section of our complete guide from Fortnite Battle Royale we tell you where the IO outposts, the IO convoy, the OI Guards and the Dr. Slone:

Fortnite Season 8: IO Outposts; locations and map

After the disaster of the Operation: Heaven on Fire, the IO has been touched, but not sunk. The remains of the Imagined Order have been widely scattered around the island; have abandoned the antennas of the IO and instead retreated to the IO outposts, in these map locations:

OI Outpost Locations

Delta Base : southwest of Setos Sagrados.

: southwest of Setos Sagrados. Echo base : southwest of Campo Calígine.

: southwest of Campo Calígine. Base November : south of Angry Accumulations.

: south of Angry Accumulations. Oscar base : northwest of Sleeping Pools.

: northwest of Sleeping Pools. Romeo base: on a hill east of Parque Placentero.

In the OI outposts we can find OI Guards, and OI chests, which will give us weapons such as rail cannons and reconnaissance scanners.. They are small bases that look like the following:









This is what OI outposts look like

Fortnite Season 8: IO convoy; location and map

The IO convoy it is a mobile base of the Imagined Order. Dr. Slone is here:

Doctor Slone is in this place on the map

Doctor Slone is a hostile NPC who is equipped with the Slone Burst Assault Rifle, a new mythical weapon of this season. If we eliminate her, we can claim this weapon for ourselves.

The convoy changes location as the season progresses. In this case, we will update this guide so that it is always up to date with its most recent location so you can find it.