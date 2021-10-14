Friday, October 15, 2021
Celebrity

In the middle of a storm, Eduin Caz celebrates the christening of his daughter

By Sonia Gupta
0
40




The vocalist and leader of Grupo Firme, Eduin caz, threw the house out the window to celebrate the first of the sacraments of his youngest daughter Dashia Geraldine, which took place in the Cathedral of Mazatlán, where Luis Alfonso Partida ‘El Yaki and Jhonny Caz, became his godparents .

Photo: Instagram

After the ceremony, the interpreter of ‘El Tóxico’, ‘En tu perra vida’ and ‘Yo ya no vovo con tú’ threw a great party at the popular venue for events ‘La Quinta Echeguren’, where 50 caliber next to Beto Sierra they threw a palomazo when singing ‘Caring for the territory’ to liven up the atmosphere.

Photo: Instagram

Another of the special guests in Eduin’s important family celebration was the Mazatlan singer Max peraza, who is one of the closest friends of Grupo Firme’s vocalist.

Through his personal account on the social network of the little camera, the famous exponent of Mexican regional music shared a series of videos where he was able to observe the beautiful decoration of the outdoor site, as well as dozens of attendees who were having fun in big.

Photo: Instagram

Even though Tropical Storm Pamela was expected to approach dangerously close to the port of Mazatlan and the rains continued without rest, celebrities and family had no problem showing their best dance steps to the rhythm of the music of Eden Muñoz.

Photo: Instagram

After having fun for a long time dancing in the rain, the attendees decided to withdraw from La Quinta Echeguren due to the heavy rains and gales that intensified every minute that passed.

Photo: Instagram

However, the party did not end there and they were encouraged to move to another location where the godparents threw the traditional skittle, but instead of coins they used a special machine to throw bills that caused a sensation among those present.

Photo: Instagram

Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
