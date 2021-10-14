Friday, October 15, 2021
Celebrity

In a corset and fishnet stockings, Kendall Jenner gets ready for Halloween

By Sonia Gupta
Kendall Jenner is ready to celebrate Halloween, the family model gave a small preview of what your costume could be for this October 31, unleashing euphoria among his followers and generating a lot of expectation, because the photograph he shared on his social networks is daring and irreverent.



Kendall Jenner prepares for Halloween. (Photo: Instagram).


Although many of us are still in search of the perfect outfit for this party, the 25-year-old has already had it more than ready for a few days. And apparently she is counting the days to wear it and show that her skill on the catwalks can take them anywhere.




In his Instagram account he published a very provocative photograph where he is seen from the back with a corset, fishnet stockings, boots, a long glove and sunglasses. “You have to guess,” reads the description, however we can not imagine what his costume is about.

The image quickly surpassed 5 million likes and among the comments the model received is that of her sister Khloé Kardashian. “I will never recover from this! You are everything and more ”, referring to the fact that he left her speechless with this photograph.

In 2020 the model was the target of criticism, not for her Pamela Anderson costume, but for performing a costume party of more than 100 guests in a West Hollywood hotel. And it is that the panorama that we lived in this same season the previous year was very different due to the great restrictions due to Covid-19.

Kendall was harshly criticized in networks by his followers, as they considered that he acted irresponsibly, although rapid tests were carried out on all attendees, according to local media, in the photographs that went viral, they made it clear that no health protocol recommended by the authorities was followed .

It seems that her followers have granted her forgiveness, now with a different panorama, the model is ready to celebrate again.


Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
