How to vote for The most beautiful face in the world 2021 for Peruvians Andrés Wiese, Luciana Fuster and Hugo García ATMP | Shows

The contest The 100 Most Beautiful Faces in the World 2021, which is carried out annually by TC Candler & The Independent Critics, nominated Peruvians Hugo García, Luciana Fuster and Andrés Wiese. The latter is the one who for the second consecutive year obtains this recognition.

Recall that last year the popular ‘Nicolás’ was in 37th place in the 2020 edition, beating celebrities such as Brad Pitt, Chris Evans and William Levy.

The 100 Most Beautiful Faces in the World 2021 It has been carried out since 1990 and Its main objective is to reward the beauty of female and male celebrities around the world.

Our compatriots will face world-renowned figures such as Dua Lipa, Natalie Portman, Margot Robbie, William Levy, among others.

What other celebrities have been nominated for The Most Beautiful Face in the World?

In 2020, Peruvian artists Stephanie Cayo, Ivana Yturbe and Milett Figueroa, in addition to Andres Wiese, were part of this contest.

How to vote for Andrés Wiese for The Most Beautiful Face in the World?

Vote for our representatives in The 100 Most Beautiful Faces in the World 2021 by entering the official ranking account, TC Candler (@tccandler) at Instagram. If you wish you can click directly on this LINK.

Once inside the profile, look for the photo of the famous person you want to support. We recommend you to be patient because there are more than 100 participants, so you will find many images.









Remember that, for your vote to count, you must necessarily react with a ‘like’ or comment on the image of your choice. The publication with the most interactions from the public will be announced as the winner.

Vote here for Andres Wiese through this LINK.

The popular ‘Nicolás de las Casas’ was nominated for the second consecutive year in the contest. Photo: Instagram

How to vote for Luciana Fuster in The Most Beautiful Face in the World?

You can enter this LINK to vote for Luciana Fuster.

Peruvian influencer was nominated in this international contest. Photo: Instagram

How to vote for Hugo García for The Most Beautiful Face in the World?

Click HERE and choose Hugo García in the contest.