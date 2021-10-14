How to unlock the new World of Warcraft Hearthstone Sarge mount

The World of Warcraft community of players has a large number of things that players who want to unlock Sarge in World of Warcraft will need to download Blizzard’s free online digital trading card game.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that after that, the process becomes much easier to complete to win a new mount. World of Warcraft already has a couple of Hearthstone-inspired mounts in the MMO. Sarge’s Tale is the third content from the other Blizzard franchise in the shared universe.

WoW Sarge mount

To unlock the Sarge mount in WoW, play the Hearthstone Mercenaries prologue and it will appear as an unopened gift in your mount journal. Don’t forget that you will also need to start a new reward in Mercenaries mode. If the mount does not appear, it could be delayed and Blizzard said it could take several hours to arrive.









Unlock the new Hearthstone Sarge mount

Download / Open Hearthstone

Complete the Hearthstone Mercenaries prologue.

Start a new reward

Sign in to WoW

Claim Sarge in your mount journal

After completing the steps, you can call on Sarge’s Tale to roam the plains of Azeroth. If the mount doesn’t appear for you in WoW, Blizzard has a step-by-step process of what players need to do to help the process:

Sign out of the Battle.net desktop app and all game clients.

Launch the Battle.net desktop app and log into Hearthstone.

Log out of Hearthstone and then World of Warcraft. Check your mail for mounting.

The process of obtaining Sarge shouldn’t take long, but it will require some people to download Hearthstone if they don’t already have it. It’s unclear if the Sarge mount is a limited-time offer from Blizzard, so WoW players may want to move on just in case.