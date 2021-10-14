How to pre-order Hearthstone’s next expansion, United In Stormwind – Video Game News

Our journey through the Barrens is almost over. The Hearthstone team has revealed the next expansion of the game, United in Stormwind.

The new United in Stormwind The expansion introduces a host of fun new features and will arrive on August 3. Those eager to get their hands on the expansion will be delighted to know that it is now available for pre-purchase. As usual, the new expansion can be pre-purchased in a regular or mega package.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The United in Stormwind The mega pack shown above includes 80 card packs from the new expansion, two at random United in Stormwind Legendary cards, five gold United in Stormwind packs, the Lady Katrana Prestor Mage Hero, the Lady Katrana card pack, as well as the alternate Ve’nari Battlefields Bartender and Battlegrounds benefits.









Even if you are not interested in Battlefields, the mega pack still has a lot of content. You can hook the United in Stormwinds mega pack right now for $ 79.99. If the mega pack is too rich for your blood, you may be interested in the standard version.

The standard United in Stormwind The pack includes 60 card packs from the expansion, a random pack. United in Stormwind Legendary, as well as Lady Katrana’s card back. The standard package is also available in the store right now and will cost you $ 49.99.

You can go to Hearthstone right now to see both packages, as well as Katrana’s portrait, in-game. You can open your backpacks when United in Stormwind activates on August 3.