We tell you all the rewards you can get for participating in the Fortnite Teen Titans Cup, and also what you need to get the Beast Boy skin.

You will be able Get the Teen Titans Beast Boy skin in Fortnite season 6, and you only have a few games to show that you really deserve it.

As has happened previously with other cosmetic elements or even with skins, Epic Games is holding a series of tournaments on a regular basis where we can not only test our skill at the game, but also take some rewards along the way.

So we tell you everything you must do to Get the Teen Titans Beast Boy skin in Fortnite season 6Either by participating in your drink or by accessing the store.

How to get the Teen Titans Beast Boy skin in Fortnite – Teen Titans Cup rewards

We basically have two ways to get the DC Comics Teen Titans Beast Boy skin:

Participate in the Teen Titans Cup tournament that is held today May 12 between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. To receive this skin as a gift, we must remain, in European territory, in the first 2625 positions.

Buy it from the in-game store starting Friday, May 14. You can also purchase the backpacking accessory “sofa titan” and the peak called “beast bat”.

Teen Titans Cup

We have it available today, May 12 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and we will have three hours to play a maximum of 10 games.

The first 2,625 players in Europe positioned at the end of the tournament will win the Beast Boy skin.

It is a tournament of duos, and in addition to taking the skin you will also take the backpacking accessory “sofa titan” and the pick called “bestial bat”.

What makes this skin spectacular is that it includes the “gorilla cry” gesture that, when used, allows you to transform into a beast.

Even if you’re not one of the top 2,625 players in Europe, if you score at least eight points in the cup, you’ll get the Beast Boy and Raven loading screen for free.









On the other hand, simply by participating you will also get the new Beast Boy and Raven graffiti.

The classification system and the points that you are going to take, according to position, are the following:

Victory Royale: 42 points

2nd: 36 points

3rd: 32 points

4th: 30 points

5th: 29 points

6th: 28 points

7th: 27 points

8th: 26 points

9th: 25 points

10th: 24 points

11th: 23 points

12th: 22 points

13th: 21 points

14th: 20 points

15th: 19 points

16th: 18 points

17th: 17 points

18th: 16 points

19th: 15 points

20th: 14 points

21st: 13 points

22nd: 12 points

23rd: 11 points

24th: 10 points

From 25th to 29th: 9 points

From 30th to 34th: 6 points

From 35th to 39th: 3 points

From 40th to 44th: 2 points

45th to 50th: 1 point

Each elimination: 1 point

If you want to consult the rest of the tournament keys and the official rules, you can visit its official page.

We have also told you how to unlock the Neymar Jr skin, where are Tarana’s artifacts, the solution to the challenges of La Aguja (Part 1) and the final part, and where is the message of La Aguja in an outpost of a guardian tower or in-depth guides to know the best place to hunt animals, how to level up fast in Fortnite season 6. It is highly recommended that you know the situation of the workshops to modify the wheels of the cars.

Of course, we have also told you how to complete all the rare missions (blue) and which ones are the best to quickly level up, mythical weapons and bosses, how to get Multi-jump Boots, where to find the gold figures near the needle and tricks and secrets of season 6.

Regarding missions we have the solution of week 1, the challenges of week 2, those of week 3, week 4 and week 5.

You can discover much more, such as the best maps in Creative mode (and the codes to access them) and much more in our fortnite guide