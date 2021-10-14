How to change the name in Epic Games and change account in ‘Fortnite’

Sometimes we are not comfortable with the name we have chosen for an online game. Or it has been too many years since we chose it. So if you are thinking of rename in Epic Games, here is how to do it.

What is the screen name in Epic Games

When starting our adventures in the ‘Fortnite’ world, the first thing you face is the question of choosing a good username. And, even though the options are practically endless, choose a good nick it’s not always that simple at first. As the years go by, it is very possible that we will regret the user loaded with “X” and low bars that we found so cool at first.

Yes, “xX_As3siN0h_Xx” is the nick that you will keep in your heart all your life, because he is the one who accompanied you during your first masterful victories. But maybe it’s time to turn the page and change the name of Epic Games at once. We will explain how to do it.

How to change the name in Epic Games

First of all, it should be noted that changing the nick on-screen Epic Games it will not affect PSN or Xbox screen names. This is unique and exclusive to our account at Epic.

Once this is clarified, to change it, the main thing we must bear in mind is that the username must not be inappropriate. That is to say, It may not contain offensive words, insults and much less allusions to discrimination of any type.

Another very important thing to know is that the changes of nick they are limited in the time. We will have to wait two weeks between modification and modification, so before putting another one think very well if you really want to do it.

But if you are convinced of it, you will see that the procedure is very simple. In addition, it is possible to do it both from the mobile phone and from the PC:

Step 1: log in to the official Epic Games website.

Step 2: sign in with your e-mail and password.

Step 3: once inside the account, at the top of the right you will find your name. Click there and select the “Account” option.

Step 4: in this option a window is displayed where several sections are shown. Select where it says “Account name” and click on the pencil icon to edit this section.

Step 5: Next, write the new name you have chosen.

Step 6: check the box that warns that this change is only allowed every two weeks and confirm the process.

Step 7: log out and then log in again to see your new nick.

How to switch accounts in ‘Fortnite’

The Epic Games account lets be used by all compatible devices: computers, mobiles, tablets, consoles … So, if more than changing your name in Epic Games, your idea is simply to change your account to one in which you have achieved several skins and you would love to take it to another platform but you don’t know how, here is the solution.









To change your ‘Fortnite’ account to a new one, you must connect to the official Epic Games website and access. Then you have to click on “Register” and then on “Social” to connect the new profile to the account. Once this is done, accept the terms and services and click “Create Account.” A e-mail confirmation to finish the process, and with that it would be ready.

Now, we will explain how to switch accounts on some of the different platforms available:

How to switch accounts in ‘Fortnite’ for PC

You can do it through the Launcher / client (the program that was installed when you downloaded Fornite on your computer) and it is as simple as clicking on “Profile Name” and selecting the “Exit” option and then logging in to use another profile.

How to switch accounts on ‘Fortnite’ PS4 / Xbox

Since the Epic and Sony / Microsoft accounts are linked, we will need to continue a few extra steps when changing the account.

First, we must disconnect the two profiles. We log in to Epic Games and then we press the icon of our console. Next we introduce the credentials and access .

. Once this is done, we select the account with which we are going to access in the “Account Administration” window. There, we click on “Linked accounts” and then on “Disconnection.”

After this, we will have the unlinked accounts and we can link a new account.

How to change accounts in ‘Fortnite’ from your mobile phone

Enter ‘Fornite’ from your mobile and click on the icon with three horizontal lines. We click on the gear and then on “Close session”. After this, we can log in with a new account without problems.

These are all the methods to be able to switch accounts in the Epic game.

Create account in ‘Fortnite’

Another option is that you have to create an account from scratch for ‘Fortnite’ and you don’t know how to do it. It is extremely simple:

Enter the Epic Games page, since it is necessary to have an account on this website to later be able to link it to the platform where you are going to play.

Then click on “Register”.

Fill in the form with the requested information and to confirm click on “Create Account”.

Once created, enter the game by pressing the ‘Fortnite’ icon and you can play from different devices.

