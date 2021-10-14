Hearthstone teases the next Mercenary expansion and update

Hearthstone has released a teaser video for the upcoming year of the Gryphon expansion. The video shows the heroes of Stormwind, referring to content related to the alliance. A live broadcast scheduled for July 1 at 9:30 am PT will reveal more details.

Where to look and what to expect

The reveal of the next expansion can be seen on the game’s official site. YouTube or Twitch channel on July 1. Hearthstone Lead Designer Alec Dawson will begin streaming with an overview of the expansion. Next, game designers John McIntyre and Liv Breeden will participate in the next deck of cards.

Information about Hearthstone Battlegrounds will also appear.

Hearthstone Mercenaries Update

Blizzard acknowledged that players are interested in learning more about Hearthstone’s mercenaries. However, the developer needs more time to implement all the planned content.

“As such, we now expect Hearthstone Mercenaries to launch in the second phase of the Gryphon year and we will not be fully prepared to share details about the situation during the July 1 broadcast,” the announcement said.

However, Hearthstone Mercenaries fans can look forward to the next broadcast on the game’s mode. More details about the broadcast will be released in the fall as the broadcast date approaches.

Hearthstone Sports

While players hope to stream next year from Gryphon, they can also add the rest of the Masters Tour events to their schedules.

At the beginning of this year, rival players began to compete. Masters Tour Ironforge and the Orgrimmar and Dalaran. In the last tournament, Wang “ShuiMoo” Qihao became Dalaran Masters Tour Champion and took most of the $ 250,000 prize pool.









For the Silvermoon Masters Tour, the final is scheduled for August 27 and 29. Fans can also check out the first season of Grandmasters and more in the Hearthstone Section.