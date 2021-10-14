HBO Max premiered this incredible thriller starring Hugh Jackman and the Mexican Marina de Tavira

Even though the movie Reminiscence (2021) continues to be shown in some movie theaters in the country, after it premiered on August 19, subscribers to HBO Max will have the opportunity to see before anyone else this incredible film of science fiction and suspense made by Hugh Jackman.

The script, production and direction of Reminiscence was in charge of Lisa Joy —Who is the co-creator, writer, director and executive producer of the series Westworld-, which represented his first film in the cinema. The film had a great cast, in which figures such as Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Thandiwe Newton, Cliff Curtis and the mexican Marine from Tavira.

Notably Lisa Joy is the sister-in-law of Christopher Nolan, the famous director who has made film history thanks to his science fiction films.

What is Reminiscence about?

In the near future, climate change has caused the seas to rise and flood thousands of cities around the world; Miami is one of the main cities that stay afloat in the United States. While the extreme temperatures of the day have forced most of the population to live at night.

In this catastrophic future is Nick Bannister, (Hugh Jackman) a private investigator who delves into the dark and seductive world of the past, helps his clients recover lost memories.









One day, his life changes when Mae appears (Rebecca Ferguson), a new client, who only comes to his office to find a lost object, Nick establishes a relationship with his client, who after spending several months with the researcher will disappear completely one day.

As Bannister tries to find clues to Mae’s whereabouts, he uncovers a violent conspiracy and, in the end, must answer the big question: How far would you go to cling to your loved ones?

Movie details

Reminiscence (2021) did not achieve the success expected by the studios Warner Bros. Pictures, since the production had an investment of $ 68 million and only raised $ 18.7 million at the box office, so it could be considered a failure in cinema. However, the low numbers were a consequence of the fact that in the United States the film of Lisa Joy premiered simultaneously on the platform of HBO Max and in movie complexes.

On the other hand, film critics gave mixed ratings to the film, because they were not convinced by the mix between science fiction, suspense and action, since the role of Hugh Jackman it is not totally well defined when you see it on the screen. While the general public found the film, in addition to being entertaining, exciting and keeping the viewer on the edge of the seat.

Therefore, if you do not know what to see for this weekend, we recommend that you give Reminiscencia a chance, which you will find on your platform of HBO Max and you will be able to enjoy the performances of Hugh Jackman and Tavira Marina.