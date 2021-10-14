George and Amal, their romantic and glamorous comeback … from the movies in HOLA!

After two years of absence from the public eye, just a few days ago Amal clooney returned to the spotlight on the arm of her gallant husband, George Clooney. After a brief appearance, the couple were seen at the London Film Festival, where they performed The Tender Bar, the most recent film directed by the Oscar winner. In a spectacular sequined look, the lawyer captured all eyes, but if her look was spectacular, the scene in which the lovers starred has left more than one enchanted. As if they were newlyweds, the Clooneys shared knowing glances and affection as they posed for the cameras. Amal’s dress that brought her some problems was the perfect reason for her chivalrous husband to help her, stealing sighs as she passed. In this edition of HI THERE! -now available for sale-, the Clooneys celebrate seven years of their spectacular Venetian wedding, after two years absent from the red carpets.

The also activist wanted to leave the square in this appearance in which she resorted to a dress worthy of Old Hollywood glamor with a strapless neckline, pleating towards the waist, a dramatic cape and the special touch of a feather stole, a look in sequins of 16Arlington that he combined with jewels of Moussaieff. Showing that he is still as in love as the first day of his wife, George could not take his eyes off Amal, who smilingly posed for the cameras. Find the images and all the details of this appearance in our story.









Discover in ¡HELLO! this report in the printed edition at the customary points of sale or in its version for iPad and Android or subscribing HERE











Also in this edition, couples’ night, surprises and long-awaited reunions in the Platinum Awards. Holland Maxima pays a warm tribute to Frida Kahlo. Angela Aguilar turns 18 on the crest of the wave. The elegant and aristocratic wedding of Claudia, the youngest daughter of Bertin Osborne. Fall’s Surprise Couple: Ernest of Hannover, very excited about Claudia Stilianopoulos.

Also, the unexpected confessions of the King Juan Carlos: break your silence from Abu Dhabi. Eva longoria returns to the place of her wedding five years later, for the marriage of her husband’s daughter, Pepe Baston. Paloma Cuevas conquer Paris with the most spectacular Haute Couture. AND Jorge from Russia and Victoria Romanovna, protagonists of the first imperial wedding on Russian soil in more than a hundred years.





