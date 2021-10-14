GeForce Now: list of all F2P games (free) compatible in Latin America with Steam, Epic Games, Ubisoft Connect and Origin

GeForce Now arrived in Latin America and, in this note, we detail all the F2P (free) games compatible with the service.

GeForce Now it is already available in Latin America. It is a video game streaming service in the cloud so that you can enjoy various titles from your video game catalog. Steam, Ubisoft Connect, Origin or Epic Games Store without downloading anything and with the power of a graph Nvidia on a cell phone, a PC without power, a Mac and even on some Smart TVs.

The total number of video games compatible with the service exceeds 800, and as we mentioned before, it is necessary to buy them on a compatible platform so that GeForce Now I can run them in the cloud. However, among the 800 compatible titles there are a good number of free games that you can try with the technology of Nvidia both from your PC and you smartphone.

All F2P (free) games compatible with GeForce Now in Latin America

Next, we detail all the games compatible with GeForce Now on Steam (compatible titles of Origin, Ubisoft Connect and Epic Games Store will be detailed in parentheses, since they are really few compared to those of Steam).









Age of Conan: Unchained

Albion Online

Apex Legends (Steam and Origin)

Argo

Armored Warfare

The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit

Black squad

Blood of steel

Brawlhalla

Caliber

CODE2040

The Council Episode 1

CS GO

Creativerse

Creative Destruction

Crossout

CRSED: FOAD (Steam and Epic Games Store)

Crusader Kings II

The Cycle

Darwin Project

Dauntless

Deceit

Destiny 2

Dirty bomb

Dota 2

Dota Underlords

Dungeon Defenders II

Endless World Idle RPG

Enlisted

Eternal Return

EVE Online (Steam and Epic Games Store)

Granado Espada

GWENT The Witcher Card Game

Heroes & General (Steam and Epic Games Store)

Hyper Scape (Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect)

Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms

Idle Big Devil

IronSight

Iron Conflict

Kingdom Classic

KurtzPel

League of Legends

Legends of Runeterra

Legends of Aria

Magic the Gathering: Arena (Steam and Epic Games Store)

Metin2

Minion masters

Neverwinter

Night of Full Moon

Nine to five

Occupy White Walls

Old School RuneScape

Onmyoji

Order of Battle: World War II

Paladins (Steam and Epic Games Store)

Path of Exile (Steam and Epic Games Store)

PlanetSide 2

Professional Fishing

RAM Pressure

Realm Grinder

Realm royale

Ring of Elysium

Rocket League (Steam and Epic Games Store)

Russian Fishing 4

RuneScape

SCP: Secret Laboratory

Secret World Legends

Skyforge

SMITE (Steam and Epic Games Store)

Soulworker

Spacelords

Spellbreak (Steam and Epic Games Store)

Splitgate

Star Trek Online

Stay out

Stronghold kingdom

Super Animal Royale

Team Fortress 2

TERA

Tree of savior

Unfortunate Spacemen

Unturned

Warface

Warframe (Steam and Epic Games Store)

War robots

War thunder

Will To Live Online

World of Tanks Blitz

World of warplanes

World of warships

Ylands

Requirements for using GeForce Now

In addition to an internet connection of 15 MB / s for 720/60 or 25 MB / s for 1080/60, GeForce Now requires:

Windows PC : Dual-core x86 CPU with 2Ghz or faster, 4GB of RAM, GPU with DirectX 11, Nvidia GeForce 600 series or later, AMD Radeon HD 3000 series or later, Intel HD Graphics 2000 series or later.

: Dual-core x86 CPU with 2Ghz or faster, 4GB of RAM, GPU with DirectX 11, Nvidia GeForce 600 series or later, AMD Radeon HD 3000 series or later, Intel HD Graphics 2000 series or later. Android : operating system with 2 GB of RAM and version 5.0 onwards.

: operating system with 2 GB of RAM and version 5.0 onwards. Safari : iPhone with iOS 14.2 onwards, iPad with iPados 14 or later.

: iPhone with iOS 14.2 onwards, iPad with iPados 14 or later. Mac: macOS 10.10 or later. Tested on iMac 20 ”2009, 21.5” 2009 and 27 ”, MacBook 2008 and Retina, MacBook Air 11” and 13 ”, MacBook Pro 13”, 15 ”and 17”, and MacBook Pro 2013.

The subscription price of GeForce Now It’s $ 2,080 (plus tax) with priority access, extended sessions, and RTX enabled, or $ 11,232 (plus tax) with priority access, extended sessions, and RTX enabled. It can also be used for free, but with standard sessions (up to 30 minutes and no priority to connect during peak hours).

