GeForce Now: list of all F2P games (free) compatible in Latin America with Steam, Epic Games, Ubisoft Connect and Origin

GeForce Now arrived in Latin America and, in this note, we detail all the F2P (free) games compatible with the service.
GeForce Now it is already available in Latin America. It is a video game streaming service in the cloud so that you can enjoy various titles from your video game catalog. Steam, Ubisoft Connect, Origin or Epic Games Store without downloading anything and with the power of a graph Nvidia on a cell phone, a PC without power, a Mac and even on some Smart TVs.
The total number of video games compatible with the service exceeds 800, and as we mentioned before, it is necessary to buy them on a compatible platform so that GeForce Now I can run them in the cloud. However, among the 800 compatible titles there are a good number of free games that you can try with the technology of Nvidia both from your PC and you smartphone.
All F2P (free) games compatible with GeForce Now in Latin America
Next, we detail all the games compatible with GeForce Now on Steam (compatible titles of Origin, Ubisoft Connect and Epic Games Store will be detailed in parentheses, since they are really few compared to those of Steam).
- Age of Conan: Unchained
- Albion Online
- Apex Legends (Steam and Origin)
- Argo
- Armored Warfare
- The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit
- Black squad
- Blood of steel
- Brawlhalla
- Caliber
- CODE2040
- The Council Episode 1
- CS GO
- Creativerse
- Creative Destruction
- Crossout
- CRSED: FOAD (Steam and Epic Games Store)
- Crusader Kings II
- The Cycle
- Darwin Project
- Dauntless
- Deceit
- Destiny 2
- Dirty bomb
- Dota 2
- Dota Underlords
- Dungeon Defenders II
- Endless World Idle RPG
- Enlisted
- Eternal Return
- EVE Online (Steam and Epic Games Store)
- Granado Espada
- GWENT The Witcher Card Game
- Heroes & General (Steam and Epic Games Store)
- Hyper Scape (Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect)
- Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms
- Idle Big Devil
- IronSight
- Iron Conflict
- Kingdom Classic
- KurtzPel
- League of Legends
- Legends of Runeterra
- Legends of Aria
- Magic the Gathering: Arena (Steam and Epic Games Store)
- Metin2
- Minion masters
- Neverwinter
- Night of Full Moon
- Nine to five
- Occupy White Walls
- Old School RuneScape
- Onmyoji
- Order of Battle: World War II
- Paladins (Steam and Epic Games Store)
- Path of Exile (Steam and Epic Games Store)
- PlanetSide 2
- Professional Fishing
- RAM Pressure
- Realm Grinder
- Realm royale
- Ring of Elysium
- Rocket League (Steam and Epic Games Store)
- Russian Fishing 4
- RuneScape
- SCP: Secret Laboratory
- Secret World Legends
- Skyforge
- SMITE (Steam and Epic Games Store)
- Soulworker
- Spacelords
- Spellbreak (Steam and Epic Games Store)
- Splitgate
- Star Trek Online
- Stay out
- Stronghold kingdom
- Super Animal Royale
- Team Fortress 2
- TERA
- Tree of savior
- Unfortunate Spacemen
- Unturned
- Warface
- Warframe (Steam and Epic Games Store)
- War robots
- War thunder
- Will To Live Online
- World of Tanks Blitz
- World of warplanes
- World of warships
- Ylands
Requirements for using GeForce Now
In addition to an internet connection of 15 MB / s for 720/60 or 25 MB / s for 1080/60, GeForce Now requires:
- Windows PC: Dual-core x86 CPU with 2Ghz or faster, 4GB of RAM, GPU with DirectX 11, Nvidia GeForce 600 series or later, AMD Radeon HD 3000 series or later, Intel HD Graphics 2000 series or later.
- Android: operating system with 2 GB of RAM and version 5.0 onwards.
- Safari: iPhone with iOS 14.2 onwards, iPad with iPados 14 or later.
- Mac: macOS 10.10 or later. Tested on iMac 20 ”2009, 21.5” 2009 and 27 ”, MacBook 2008 and Retina, MacBook Air 11” and 13 ”, MacBook Pro 13”, 15 ”and 17”, and MacBook Pro 2013.
The subscription price of GeForce Now It’s $ 2,080 (plus tax) with priority access, extended sessions, and RTX enabled, or $ 11,232 (plus tax) with priority access, extended sessions, and RTX enabled. It can also be used for free, but with standard sessions (up to 30 minutes and no priority to connect during peak hours).
