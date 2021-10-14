Friday, October 15, 2021
HomeCelebrityFrom Anya Taylor-Joy to Kate Winslet, the most talked about looks of...
Celebrity

From Anya Taylor-Joy to Kate Winslet, the most talked about looks of the 2021 Emmys

By Hasan Sheikh
0
62




Anya Taylor-Joy

image.png

The actress nominated for her leading role in “The Queen’s Gambit” she wore a Dior Haute Couture set that was undoubtedly reminiscent of Hollywood’s golden age.

Elizabeth olsen

image.png

The actress of “WandaVision” chose a dress from her own clothing brand The Row.

Kaley Cuoco

image.png

The protagonist of “The Flight Attendant” wore a Vera Wang in lime green.

Kate winslet

image.png




Emmy winner for her leading role in the miniseries “Mare of Easttown” chose a black dress with a neckline of Armani.

Jason sudeikis

image.png

One of the big winners of the night thanks to his “Ted Lasso” wore a set Tom ford that in the networks they related to the look of Chris Evans at the 2019 Oscars.

Emma corrin

image.png

Undoubtedly one of the most commented looks on the networks. The actress who played Lady Di in “The Crown” she wore a dress from the Italian firm Miu miu which she paired with a hood and long gloves. In addition to very long nails in black.

Billy porter

image.png

The protagonist of “Pose” appeared in a black outfit that included ruffled wings on the sleeves. In addition, she wore a lot of jewelry: a giant diamond and emerald necklace, bracelets, rings and cuff earrings.


Previous articleThe fight between Fornite and Apple opens a new chapter in the United Kingdom
Next articleAnthony Hopkins joins Florian Zeller’s film The Son
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv