Fortnite: Where to find the Alien Artifacts in week 1

Bwelcome to Fortnite, Season 7, where you can be eliminated from the game by a banana driving a UFO while abducting a shark; where the Xenomorph can face the Predator and Batman shoots the chickens. And where, Like Barbie, you can be “whatever you want to be.”

To vary your dynamics of skins and collaborations, to invent new memorable characters and, at the same time, let the players express their creativity, Epic Games created the character Kymera: an alien soldier that you can change the way you look.

How to change the appearance of Kymera in Fortnite?

Kymera takes character styles to the extreme. Every time you choose a skin, the game gives you the possibility (if it exists) to “Edit Style” , is that what allows you to choose between Raven Rebirth, Raven from the Teen Titans and Rachel Roth Raven.

Kymera takes this to the extreme: you can change the color of the torso, the suit, the skin, the eyes and choose between different types of head, both the jaw and the crown, which offers thousands of possible combinations for the character. More than ever, you can be different from any other player.

But each of these improvements costs. And to buy them the new Battle Pass Star system won’t work for you. No, what you need now are Alien Artifacts. Each of them will grant you a number of points that you can use to exchange for improvements.

Where to find the Alien Artifacts in Fortnite?

You can find Artifacts inside the Cosmic Chests what are distributed on the map, but they also appear individually. For this week, there are 5 Artifacts on the map, and locations will be renewed weekly. For now we leave you with the location of the artifacts for this Week 1.









Believer Coast – Continue east when leaving it. Be at the height of where one of the needles used to be. Coincidence?

– Continue east when leaving it. Be at the height of where one of the needles used to be. Coincidence? Sandy Cliffs – Actually, it is quite far from this location, but we had to use the reference spot. In fact, you have to go to the farm that is to the south-east. Further down the race track.

– Actually, it is quite far from this location, but we had to use the reference spot. In fact, you have to go to the farm that is to the south-east. Further down the race track. Map Center – Right in the crankcase of the “Aftermath”, where the first alien attack was, where the needle used to be located. There are no surprises at this location.

– Right in the crankcase of the “Aftermath”, where the first alien attack was, where the needle used to be located. There are no surprises at this location. Spiteful Corner – You just have to go to the green area of ​​the place, where there is a small rise between the junkyard and the small restaurant, near the Miasculos scratching post.

– You just have to go to the green area of ​​the place, where there is a small rise between the junkyard and the small restaurant, near the Miasculos scratching post. Afflicted Alameda – Again, it is not there but it is the reference. In fact, it is the midpoint between the Alameda, Setos Sagrados and Pantano Pegajoso. Well, we mark everything for you on the map.

Now go find them, upgrade Kymera and Share your appearance on Nacin Gamer's Facebook. Was this tutorial useful to you?