Fortnite: how to enter the mothership

Fortnite Battle Royale has added aliens with the arrival of Season 7: Invasion. One of the most notable additions is the gigantic mothership in the sky, over Battle Island. After the last update of the June 22nd, is now possible to enter the mothership and participate in a minigame. We show you in depth how it works:

How to enter the mothership

For starters, you have to take a look at your map. If you look, there are points where you can see some dishes different from the rest. Be careful, it does not have to coincide with UFO areas.

As you go down you can see them clearly in the sky, they are bigger and different from the UFOs you can fly.

Now you only have stay close to the area under the UFO. It is not necessary to be “in the light”, just close to its area of ​​effect. Randomly, the saucer abducting nearby players. After a few seconds, while flying over the saucer, you will appear inside the mothership and start a minigame.

Mothership minigame – how it works and rewards

When you start the minigame, you will see that you have a backpack with a countdown in the back. That shows the time you have to play, evidently. When it’s over, you’ll move on to the rewards phase.









The goal is to get the camera spheres, large yellow spheres that they will mark on your screen. You must hurry up and go for them, because they are everyone’s goal.

You can collect small time spheres to increase the remaining game time.

Remember that for the entire duration of the minigame, you can shoot a repulsor weapon at other players , jump higher and respawn if you fall into the void.

To the finish time, you will appear in a room with lots of chests. its quality depends on the spheres of the camera you have taken.

When the time to open chests is over, you will return to the island. The game will have advanced, so there will be players who have already kicked the bucket. All are advantages!