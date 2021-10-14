Fortnite: Frankenstein’s Monster Skin Now Available; price and contents

With the store change on October 6, 2021 at 02:00 CEST, the Frankenstein monster, from Universal, came to Fortnite Battle Royale. This is part of the event Halloween 2021 of the game. Here we show you what the Frankenstein Monster skin of the Season 8 of the Battle Pass from Fortnite Chapter 2, What is your price, and that content bring:

Fortnite: this is Frankenstein’s Monster skin

Official Frankenstein Monster skin art in Fortnite

As we have commented in the introductory paragraph of this news, all the Frankenstein’s Monster items They hit the Fortnite Battle Royale store on October 6. At the time of writing this news, all these objects appear in the section “Outstanding” of the store:









All Frankenstein Monster items can be found in the “Featured” section of the shop

These are all Frankenstein Monster items in Fortnite, along with their prices in turkey:

Frankenstein’s Monster Skin + Monster Mind Backpacking Accessory : 1,200 V-Bucks

+ : 1,200 V-Bucks Grave Raider Gathering Tool : 500 V-Bucks

: 500 V-Bucks Scrap Wrapping: 300 V-Bucks

Frankenstein’s Monster and Frank Vintage Frankenstein’s Monster skin styles

As always when we publish a news of this type, we leave you several things that you must take into account:

These items are purchased with V-Bucks , a virtual currency that we buy with real money. The exchange rate is currently around € 7.99 per 1,000 V-Bucks .

, a virtual currency that we buy with real money. . Both this skin and its accessories will remain for a limited time in the Fortnite Battle Royale store . They may come back to the store later, although no one knows when.

. They may come back to the store later, although no one knows when. We can use the accessories without problems in all Fortnite game modes, but We can only use the skin in Battle Royale and Creative modes, not in Save the World .

. All these items are cosmetic; they do not affect the game in any way other than visual modifications.

